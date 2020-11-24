 
 

Megan Fox Gives a Peek at New Tattoo for Machine Gun Kelly on AMAs 2020 Red Carpet

Megan Fox Gives a Peek at New Tattoo for Machine Gun Kelly on AMAs 2020 Red Carpet
Instagram
Celebrity

The Transformer actress first mentioned about her ink dedication to her rapper boyfriend when appearing on the track 'Banyan Tree (Interlude)' off his 'Tickets to My Downfall' album

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox used her red carpet debut with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly at the American Music Awards to finally unveil her new tattoo tribute to her man.

The "Transformers" stunner only began dating the rapper/actor at the start of the summer, but they quickly became inseparable and Fox even featured on Kelly's latest album, "Tickets to My Downfall", which was released in late September.

On the track "Banyan Tree (Interlude)" - an apparent nod to Costa Rica, where the couple first crossed paths - she mentions getting ink dedications to one another, saying, "It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That's not possible."

"You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me."

However, it wasn't until Sunday night (November 22), when the pair posed together at the Los Angeles prizegiving, that Fox showed off her scripted skin art, which features the words, "el pistolero" - the Spanish translation of gunfighter, along her collarbone.

  See also...

Kelly, real name Colson Baker, has yet to reveal his tattoo for Fox.

The stars met on the set of their upcoming film, "Midnight in the Switchgrass", and Fox recently gushed about the flood of emotions she experienced when she first gazed into his eyes.

"I looked into his eyes (and) I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit," she told Nylon magazine. "My heart shattered immediately."

Prior to dating Kelly, Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green, the father of her three young sons. They are currently estranged.

You can share this post!

Gigi Hadid and Baby Daughter Embrace Early Christmas Spirit With Festive Decorations

Emma Stone to Help Raise Fund for Beirut Recovery Effort by Auctioning Off 2015 Oscars Dress
Related Posts
Megan Fox Appears to Subtly Shades Brian Austin Green With New 'Once in a Lifetime' Romance

Megan Fox Appears to Subtly Shades Brian Austin Green With New 'Once in a Lifetime' Romance

Megan Fox Drags Ex Brian Austin Green Over His Shady Halloween Post With Son

Megan Fox Drags Ex Brian Austin Green Over His Shady Halloween Post With Son

Megan Fox Fires Back as She's Slut-Shamed for Dating Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox Fires Back as She's Slut-Shamed for Dating Machine Gun Kelly

Movie Director: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Couldn't Take Their Hands Off Each Other

Movie Director: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Couldn't Take Their Hands Off Each Other

Most Read
'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment
Celebrity

'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Mulatto Denies Stealing Wigs From Small Business 2 Years Ago

Mulatto Denies Stealing Wigs From Small Business 2 Years Ago

Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Chris Sullivan Assisted in Wife's Delivery of Their First Child

Chris Sullivan Assisted in Wife's Delivery of Their First Child

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Controversial Magazine Covers Featuring Celebrities

Controversial Magazine Covers Featuring Celebrities

R. Kelly's Trial for Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Scheduled for April 2021

R. Kelly's Trial for Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Scheduled for April 2021

Shawn Mendes Wants to Spend More Time With Family After Life With Camila Cabello During Lockdown

Shawn Mendes Wants to Spend More Time With Family After Life With Camila Cabello During Lockdown

Jason Momoa Delights Young Cancer Patient With Video Call and 'Aquaman' Gift

Jason Momoa Delights Young Cancer Patient With Video Call and 'Aquaman' Gift

Megan Thee Stallion's Fashion Nova Collection Rakes In $1.2 Million in First 24 Hours

Megan Thee Stallion's Fashion Nova Collection Rakes In $1.2 Million in First 24 Hours

Ed Sheeran Makes Donation to Hospital That Cared for Late Grandma

Ed Sheeran Makes Donation to Hospital That Cared for Late Grandma