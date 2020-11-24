 
 

Emma Stone to Help Raise Fund for Beirut Recovery Effort by Auctioning Off 2015 Oscars Dress

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
The 'To Beirut With Love' auction will also include Geri Horner's outfit from Spice Girls' 'Wannabe' music video, as well as a Damien Hirst pill and diamond skull gold bracelet.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - The Elie Saab dress Emma Stone wore to the 2015 Oscars is to be auctioned to raise funds to help Lebanon recover from the blast that rocked Beirut this summer.

The apple colored haute couture gown, which features embroidered tulle with silk thread, 4000 sequins and three meters of silk chiffon, is expected to sell for between $26,700 and $40,000 (£20,000 and £30,000) when it opens to bids in an online Sotheby's auction next month (December).

Other lots in the To Beirut With Love auction include Geri Halliwell's outfit from the video for the Spice Girls' debut single "Wannabe", which is expected to cost $8,000 (£6,000), and a Damien Hirst pill and diamond skull gold bracelet, which has a $16,000 (£12,000) estimated price.

The explosion at the port of Beirut, caused by the ignition of stored ammonium nitrate, killed at least 204 people, left hundreds of thousands of people homeless and caused an estimated $15 billion of damage to Lebanon's capital in August.

Announcing the new auction, Edward Gibbs, Sotheby's chairman for the Middle East says in a press release, "The explosion in the Port of Beirut this summer sent shockwaves through the city and the world, impacting every sector of society in Lebanon with countless tales of loss, damage and displacement."

"Sotheby's has come together with our partners to host the auction To Beirut With Love to provide much-needed relief and funds to aid the healing process."

The auction will be open to online bids from 7 to 15 December and will raise funds to help local charities provide shelter for displaced families, as well as rehabilitating residential homes and local businesses.

