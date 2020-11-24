 
 

Gigi Hadid and Baby Daughter Embrace Early Christmas Spirit With Festive Decorations

Nearly two months after giving birth to her first child with Zayn Malik, the model shares a series of holiday photos including two that see her carrying her baby girl in a leopard-print carrier.

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid treated fans to several new snaps with her baby daughter as she marked putting their Christmas decorations up over the weekend, November 21-22.

The model shared a series of images to her Instagram page, alongside which she wrote, "A whole new kind of busy & tired, but she's da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early."

The first image showed Gigi wearing a turquoise tracksuit as she carried her baby girl in a leopard-print carrier on her chest, while in another the new mother planted a tender kiss on her daughter's head.

Gigi, 25, also posted snaps of her family's Christmas decorations, including a gorgeous Christmas tree complete with a "Santa stop here" sign on the very top, stockings on the fireplace and a "Letters to Santa" postbox.

Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and Cara Delevingne were among those commenting with heart emojis, while Gigi's dad Mohamed Hadid wrote, "Need to be close to her. Love you and her so much."

Gigi became a mother when she and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl into the world in September. The former One Direction member confirmed the news by sharing a photo of him holding his daughter's tiny hand. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he wrote on Twitter.

Expressing his joy over the baby's birth, Zayn added, "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

They have yet to reveal a name for their bundle of joy.

