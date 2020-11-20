 
 

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Guitar Up for Auction to Feed the Hungry

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Guitar Up for Auction to Feed the Hungry
Instagram
Celebrity

A guitar which is autographed by the 'Cardigan' singer has been listed among the memorabilia to be auctioned off to raise money for the Hungerthon drive.

  • Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has donated an autographed guitar to go up for auction to raise money for WhyHunger's Hungerthon drive.

The "Folklore"-themed instrument is just one of the items set to hit the auction block in a bid to raise dollars for the organisation's latest fundraising drive amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Covid-19 has greatly exacerbated food insecurity rates, and the social injustices that have long existed at the root of hunger, from racism to the lack of a living wage. Hunger is a solvable problem, and we urge you to participate in this year's campaign to help tackle the urgent human need for access to nutritious food," Noreen Springstead, executive director at WhyHunger, said in a statement.

  See also...

"From donating to participating in our virtual Race to Give Thanks to learning and spreading the facts about hunger in America, there are many ways individuals can get involved and give back. We are honoured and humbled to kick off Hungerthon 2020, working with dedicated partner organisations and celebrities to become one step closer to ending hunger and ensuring everyone's right to food."

Other items in the auction include merchandise signed by Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Green Day, and Tom Morello.

To bid on items, visit charitybuzz.com.

Earlier this year, a Gibson American Eagle LG-2 acoustic guitar signed by Taylor Swift was also auctioned off for charity. The item was put under the hammer for the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction along with memorabilia donated by Billie Eilish, Barbra Streisand, Depeche Mode, Led Zeppelin, Willie Nelson, and Carole King.

You can share this post!

Jay-Z Faces Off Wife Beyonce in Fitness Business With New Investment

'Hair' Star Lynn Kellogg Lost Battle With Covid-19 and Cancer
Related Posts
Taylor Swift Rips Scooter Braun for His Fishy Offer After Selling Her Masters

Taylor Swift Rips Scooter Braun for His Fishy Offer After Selling Her Masters

Taylor Swift Reveals How Aaron Dessner Played Big Part in Early Release of 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift Reveals How Aaron Dessner Played Big Part in Early Release of 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift Enjoyed One of the Best Nights of Her Life Jamming With Paul McCartney

Taylor Swift Enjoyed One of the Best Nights of Her Life Jamming With Paul McCartney

Taylor Swift Approves of Democratic Ad Using Her Song

Taylor Swift Approves of Democratic Ad Using Her Song

Most Read
Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother
Celebrity

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Lana Del Rey Defends Wearing Mesh Mask Following Criticisms

Lana Del Rey Defends Wearing Mesh Mask Following Criticisms

'Basketball Wives' Star DJ Duffey Thankful for 'Safe Delivery' After Welcoming Daughter

'Basketball Wives' Star DJ Duffey Thankful for 'Safe Delivery' After Welcoming Daughter

Modelling Icon Isa Stoppi Passes Away in Italy

Modelling Icon Isa Stoppi Passes Away in Italy