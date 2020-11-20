Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Guitar Up for Auction to Feed the Hungry

Instagram Celebrity

A guitar which is autographed by the 'Cardigan' singer has been listed among the memorabilia to be auctioned off to raise money for the Hungerthon drive.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has donated an autographed guitar to go up for auction to raise money for WhyHunger's Hungerthon drive.

The "Folklore"-themed instrument is just one of the items set to hit the auction block in a bid to raise dollars for the organisation's latest fundraising drive amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Covid-19 has greatly exacerbated food insecurity rates, and the social injustices that have long existed at the root of hunger, from racism to the lack of a living wage. Hunger is a solvable problem, and we urge you to participate in this year's campaign to help tackle the urgent human need for access to nutritious food," Noreen Springstead, executive director at WhyHunger, said in a statement.

"From donating to participating in our virtual Race to Give Thanks to learning and spreading the facts about hunger in America, there are many ways individuals can get involved and give back. We are honoured and humbled to kick off Hungerthon 2020, working with dedicated partner organisations and celebrities to become one step closer to ending hunger and ensuring everyone's right to food."

Other items in the auction include merchandise signed by Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Green Day, and Tom Morello.

To bid on items, visit charitybuzz.com.

Earlier this year, a Gibson American Eagle LG-2 acoustic guitar signed by Taylor Swift was also auctioned off for charity. The item was put under the hammer for the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction along with memorabilia donated by Billie Eilish, Barbra Streisand, Depeche Mode, Led Zeppelin, Willie Nelson, and Carole King.