Jay-Z Faces Off Wife Beyonce in Fitness Business With New Investment

The Roc Nation mogul has invested in the fitness firm CLMBR, only a week after his wife Beyonce Knowles announced partnership with rival company Peloton.

Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jay-Z is reportedly set to take on his wife in the fitness business after investing in the firm CLMBR - a rival to the Beyonce-endorsed Peloton.

According to TMZ.com, the billionaire hip-hop mogul is putting money into the firm, which is about to launch a line of smart vertical climbing machines that allow fitness fanatics to join online classes as Peloton does for cycling devotees.

The deal puts him in competition with his spouse in the lucrative fitness business, as earlier this month (Nov20), the "Halo" singer announced a partnership with Peloton to curate themed classes for their users.

Editors at the gossip website report that tennis star Novak Djokovic is also an investor - with Jay and Beyonce's fitness consultant Marco Borges, already announced as on board.

In a press release, Borges, an exercise physiologist of more than 30 years said, "CLMBR is, by far, the safest, most comprehensive, total body workout I have ever come across."

"Achieving more in less time without exposing our bodies to unnecessary risk is something we're all looking for. With CLMBR, it's possible."

Meanwhile, Beyonce's collaboration with Peloton is not her only venture in the fitness world - she also boasts her own Ivy Park athleisure line with Adidas, dropping her second collection last month (Oct20) and releasing a new black colourway this month.

"I've been a Peloton member for several years, and I'm excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way," she said.