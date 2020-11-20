 
 

Jay-Z Faces Off Wife Beyonce in Fitness Business With New Investment

Jay-Z Faces Off Wife Beyonce in Fitness Business With New Investment
Instagram
Celebrity

The Roc Nation mogul has invested in the fitness firm CLMBR, only a week after his wife Beyonce Knowles announced partnership with rival company Peloton.

  • Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jay-Z is reportedly set to take on his wife in the fitness business after investing in the firm CLMBR - a rival to the Beyonce-endorsed Peloton.

According to TMZ.com, the billionaire hip-hop mogul is putting money into the firm, which is about to launch a line of smart vertical climbing machines that allow fitness fanatics to join online classes as Peloton does for cycling devotees.

The deal puts him in competition with his spouse in the lucrative fitness business, as earlier this month (Nov20), the "Halo" singer announced a partnership with Peloton to curate themed classes for their users.

Editors at the gossip website report that tennis star Novak Djokovic is also an investor - with Jay and Beyonce's fitness consultant Marco Borges, already announced as on board.

  See also...

In a press release, Borges, an exercise physiologist of more than 30 years said, "CLMBR is, by far, the safest, most comprehensive, total body workout I have ever come across."

"Achieving more in less time without exposing our bodies to unnecessary risk is something we're all looking for. With CLMBR, it's possible."

Meanwhile, Beyonce's collaboration with Peloton is not her only venture in the fitness world - she also boasts her own Ivy Park athleisure line with Adidas, dropping her second collection last month (Oct20) and releasing a new black colourway this month.

"I've been a Peloton member for several years, and I'm excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way," she said.

You can share this post!

Melissa McCarthy Reveals Husband Has a Crush on Harry Styles

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Guitar Up for Auction to Feed the Hungry
Related Posts
Jay-Z Seeks to Redefine Marijuana Use With His New Cannabis Brand

Jay-Z Seeks to Redefine Marijuana Use With His New Cannabis Brand

Jay-Z's Roc Nation Offers Financial Support to Those Arrested During Peaceful Wisconsin Protests

Jay-Z's Roc Nation Offers Financial Support to Those Arrested During Peaceful Wisconsin Protests

Jay-Z and Meek Mill Rejoice as California Signs Bill to Reduce Probation Sentences

Jay-Z and Meek Mill Rejoice as California Signs Bill to Reduce Probation Sentences

Jay-Z Called a 'Snake' Amid Kanye West's Dispute With Record Label

Jay-Z Called a 'Snake' Amid Kanye West's Dispute With Record Label

Most Read
Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother
Celebrity

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Lana Del Rey Defends Wearing Mesh Mask Following Criticisms

Lana Del Rey Defends Wearing Mesh Mask Following Criticisms

'Basketball Wives' Star DJ Duffey Thankful for 'Safe Delivery' After Welcoming Daughter

'Basketball Wives' Star DJ Duffey Thankful for 'Safe Delivery' After Welcoming Daughter

Modelling Icon Isa Stoppi Passes Away in Italy

Modelling Icon Isa Stoppi Passes Away in Italy