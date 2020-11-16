 
 

Andrea Bocelli Announces Christmas Livestream Concert

Andrea Bocelli Announces Christmas Livestream Concert
Instagram
Music

The Italian tenor is staging a global livestream event to celebrate the upcoming festive season and the release of his latest studio album titled 'Believe'.

  • Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will hit the global livestream stage with his "Believe in Christmas" show.

Following the release of his latest album "Believe", the star will perform live from the Teatro Regio di Parma opera house on 12 December (20), alongside musicians and specials guests.

In the U.S., the concert will stream at 8pm in both east and west coast time zones. The Central Time stream will be concurrent with the Pacific Time broadcast, at 10pm. CT.

U.K. fans can watch the one-off event featuring the 62-year-old with musicians and specials guests at 8pm GMT on the day.

  See also...

Tickets to the concert will be available from 20 November, with event organisers noting that the concert will not be available on-demand after it has taken place and can only be viewed live.

The festive performance follows Bocelli's breathtaking "Music for Hope Easter" performance earlier this year, which saw him perform solo from an empty Duomo di Milano. It has since been viewed more than 40 million times on YouTube.

For more information on the Believe in Christmas livestream event, click here: andreabocelli.lnk.to.

Andrea Bocelli is also enlisted for the upcoming Disney holiday singalong. He is joined by Katy Perry, Pink, BTS, Michael Buble, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kerry Washington.

The one-hour event will include animated on-screen lyrics for viewers to sing along to and the special will raise awareness about Disney's Feed the Love campaign. It is scheduled for November 30 at 8 pm ET on ABC, just in time for the upcoming festive season.

You can share this post!

Katy Perry, Pink, BTS and More Tapped for Disney Christmas Singalong
Related Posts
Andrea Bocelli Challenges Italy's Lockdown Rules Despite Covid-19 Diagnosis

Andrea Bocelli Challenges Italy's Lockdown Rules Despite Covid-19 Diagnosis

Andrea Bocelli and Wife Donate Plasma After Secret Battle With COVID-19

Andrea Bocelli and Wife Donate Plasma After Secret Battle With COVID-19

Andrea Bocelli Delivers Stunning Easter Solo Concert From Empty Duomo Cathedral

Andrea Bocelli Delivers Stunning Easter Solo Concert From Empty Duomo Cathedral

Andrea Bocelli to Celebrate Easter Sunday With Livestream Concert From Duomo Cathedral

Andrea Bocelli to Celebrate Easter Sunday With Livestream Concert From Duomo Cathedral

Most Read
Lil Nas X Is Futuristic Santa in 'Holiday' Music Video
Music

Lil Nas X Is Futuristic Santa in 'Holiday' Music Video

Billie Eilish Sneaks Into Empty Mall in 'Therefore I Am' Music Video

Billie Eilish Sneaks Into Empty Mall in 'Therefore I Am' Music Video

Pharrell Williams Amazed by Rihanna's 'Different' Direction for New Album

Pharrell Williams Amazed by Rihanna's 'Different' Direction for New Album

Eddie Van Halen's Son Announces Tribute Song for Late Father

Eddie Van Halen's Son Announces Tribute Song for Late Father

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Release Date of Her Debut Album 'Good News'

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Release Date of Her Debut Album 'Good News'

Taylor Swift Enjoyed One of the Best Nights of Her Life Jamming With Paul McCartney

Taylor Swift Enjoyed One of the Best Nights of Her Life Jamming With Paul McCartney

Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry Among Amazon's Christmas Playlist

Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry Among Amazon's Christmas Playlist

Clint Black and Wife Announce New Duet Following 'The Masked Singer' Elimination

Clint Black and Wife Announce New Duet Following 'The Masked Singer' Elimination

Lzzy Hale Calls 'The Magic of Christmas Day' Collaboration With Dee Snider 'Insanely Epic'

Lzzy Hale Calls 'The Magic of Christmas Day' Collaboration With Dee Snider 'Insanely Epic'

Jason Isbell and Wife Amanda Shires Leave CMA Over John Prine In Memoriam Snub

Jason Isbell and Wife Amanda Shires Leave CMA Over John Prine In Memoriam Snub

Taylor Swift Reveals How Aaron Dessner Played Big Part in Early Release of 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift Reveals How Aaron Dessner Played Big Part in Early Release of 'Folklore'

Niall Horan Descends Into 'Toxic' Songwriting Phase During Lockdown

Niall Horan Descends Into 'Toxic' Songwriting Phase During Lockdown

Maren Morris Hits Back at CMA Critics for Saying She's Not Truly Country

Maren Morris Hits Back at CMA Critics for Saying She's Not Truly Country