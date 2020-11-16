Andrea Bocelli Announces Christmas Livestream Concert

Instagram Music

The Italian tenor is staging a global livestream event to celebrate the upcoming festive season and the release of his latest studio album titled 'Believe'.

Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will hit the global livestream stage with his "Believe in Christmas" show.

Following the release of his latest album "Believe", the star will perform live from the Teatro Regio di Parma opera house on 12 December (20), alongside musicians and specials guests.

In the U.S., the concert will stream at 8pm in both east and west coast time zones. The Central Time stream will be concurrent with the Pacific Time broadcast, at 10pm. CT.

U.K. fans can watch the one-off event featuring the 62-year-old with musicians and specials guests at 8pm GMT on the day.

Tickets to the concert will be available from 20 November, with event organisers noting that the concert will not be available on-demand after it has taken place and can only be viewed live.

The festive performance follows Bocelli's breathtaking "Music for Hope Easter" performance earlier this year, which saw him perform solo from an empty Duomo di Milano. It has since been viewed more than 40 million times on YouTube.

For more information on the Believe in Christmas livestream event, click here: andreabocelli.lnk.to.

Andrea Bocelli is also enlisted for the upcoming Disney holiday singalong. He is joined by Katy Perry, Pink, BTS, Michael Buble, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kerry Washington.

The one-hour event will include animated on-screen lyrics for viewers to sing along to and the special will raise awareness about Disney's Feed the Love campaign. It is scheduled for November 30 at 8 pm ET on ABC, just in time for the upcoming festive season.