Little Richard's Stage Costumes Put Under Hammer
The most spectacular and over-the-top wardrobe items of the late rock and roll icon are up for grab as they are listed for auction, six months after he passed away.

  • Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Late rock 'n' roll icon Little Richard's fabulous wardrobe items are to go under the hammer at auction next month (Dec20).

Some of the "Tutti Frutti" singer's most spectacular and over-the-top costumes, including an ornate pink two-piece ensemble designed by Melvin James in the late 1960s that features hot pink fringe and massive kimono-style sleeves and pants, will be among the highlights.

Fans will also have the opportunity to get their hands on scores for songs like "Good Golly Miss Molly", as well as loafers and wigs owned by the legendary musician, who passed away in May (20), aged 87.

The Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock 'N' Roll sale will be hosted by Julien's Auctions on 1 & 2 December and bids can be placed online at juliensauctions.com.

Little Richard passed away after several years of poor health. His condition deteriorated as he suffered hip problems, a stroke, and a heart attack.

In the wake of his passing, a number of stars paid tribute on social media. Elton John wrote, "Without a doubt - musically, vocally and visually - he was my biggest influence. Seeing him live in my teens was the most exciting event in my life at that point. Goosebumps, electricity and joy came from every pore."

Mick Jagger penned, "I'm so saddened to hear about the passing of Little Richard, he was the biggest inspiration of my early teens and his music still has the same raw electric energy when you play it now as it did when it first shot through the music scene in the mid 50's."

Paul McCartney tweeted, "I owe a lot of what I do to Little Richard and his style; and he knew it. He would say, 'I taught Paul everything he knows.' "

