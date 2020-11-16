Katy Perry, Pink, BTS and More Tapped for Disney Christmas Singalong

WENN TV

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry, BTS, and Pink are among the stars lending their voices to Disney's Holiday Singalong.

New mum Katy will deliver a rendition of the classic "I'll Be Home for Christmas" along with her original holiday tune, "Cozy Little Christmas", during the event on 30 November.

She's the only star on the line-up to perform their own original composition, with K-pop sensations BTS covering "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" and Pink belting out "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)".

Also appearing is Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kerry Washington.

The event will also host Disney on Broadway as it returns to the New Amsterdam Theatre, where the casts of "The Lion King", "Aladdin", and North American touring companies of "Frozen" will team up for a performance of "Let It Go".

The one-hour event will include animated on-screen lyrics for viewers to sing along to and the special will raise awareness about Disney's Feed the Love campaign.

Tune in from 8 pm ET on ABC.

Katy Perry has been gradually back to work after giving birth to her first child in August. "Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full time job," she previously said. "when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of 'time off…' she's coming from a full time job… of being a mom, lol."