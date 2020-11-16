 
 

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

The 'Bad Azz' rapper is reportedly admitted to a hospital as he suffers a gunshot wound after he was targeted in a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Dallas.

AceShowbiz - Rapper Boosie Badazz was reportedly shot in the leg on Saturday (14Nov20) during a trip to Dallas.

The 38-year-old and his entourage were fired upon in the parking lot of Big T's Plaza shopping mall, according to TMZ, during a visit to pay his respects to late rapper Mo3, who was shot and killed on Wednesday.

Boosie had reportedly been driving through Dallas in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van before the shooting at the mall and, after shooters opened fire on the vehicle, the musician was struck below the knee and taken to a hospital.

His injuries don't appear to be life-threatening, the outlet reported. Both Boosie and the shooters had fled the scene by the time members of the Dallas Police Department arrived.

According to Dallas' ABC affiliate WFAA, Boosie has provided little information to police since entering the hospital.

The incident happened after Boosie celebrated his 38th birthday. Hours before the shooting, he still posted celebratory clips on Instagram, showing off his expensive getup and bling bling.

He also paid tribute to the late rising star Mo3. "Long live @hotboymo3 i got ya kids n***a #dallastexas miss ya boi," he captioned a video of a crowd chanting and releasing balloons into the sky. "I brought my bday n with tears n my eyes #ll3 i then lost 2many people to ever be happy #f**k2020."

He additionally played a tribute song called "My Bad."

As news of the shooting broke out, Juicy J took to Twitter to send prayers, "Prayers up for boosie & jeremih."

While Boosie is hospitalized for gunshot wound, Jeremih is on ventilator fighting for his life as he's battling Covid-19. Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent, Trey Songz, Toni Braxton, Fabolous, Emmy Rossum, and many more have sent prayers for him and his family.

