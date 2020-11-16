 
 

Man Arrested and Charged for Allegedly Punching Rick Moranis

Man Arrested and Charged for Allegedly Punching Rick Moranis
Disney Plus
Celebrity

A male suspect who reportedly assaulted the 'Ghostbusters' actor in New York has been taken into police custody and charged, more than a month after the attack.

  • Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - A man has been arrested suspicion of assaulting "Ghostbusters" star Rick Moranis last month (Oct20).

The actor, 67, was punched in the head and knocked to the ground while walking close to New York City's Central Park, with the incident captured on CCTV.

Cops subsequently called the attack "random" and "unprovoked" as they launched an appeal for information and, on Saturday (14Nov20), officers from the New York Police Department confirmed they have detained Marquis Ventura, 35, who is believed to be homeless, on suspicion of assault in the second degree.

Ventura was detained by transit officers in the subway system in Manhattan, with officials confirming the arrest in a tweet, reading, "Thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged."

  See also...

In footage from the incident, the "Little Shop of Horrors" actor is seen walking down the street when a man launches a punch at his head. Moranis is then seen lying on the ground as the attacker walks away.

His rep later confirmed the star is "fine but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes."

Chris Evans reacted back then, "My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don't touch Rick Moranis." Ryan Reynolds added, "Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he's okay."

Rick Moranis, who starred in such classics as "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids", "Ghostbusters", "The Flintstones", and "Spaceballs," stepped away from the spotlight in 1997 to focus on his family.

He is rumored to make a return to the big screen with a "I Shrunk the Kids" sequel. The original director, Joe Johnston, and actor Josh Gad are reportedly on board for the long overdue project.

You can share this post!

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Ron Jeremy Slapped With New Civil Lawsuit by Alleged Groping Victim
Related Posts
Rick Moranis Punched by Man Outside New York Apartment

Rick Moranis Punched by Man Outside New York Apartment

Most Read
Husband of YouTube Star Ken Walker's Alleged Side Chick Speaks Out on Cheating Rumors
Celebrity

Husband of YouTube Star Ken Walker's Alleged Side Chick Speaks Out on Cheating Rumors

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Hit With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Hit With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Julianne Hough Asks Judge to Avoid Offering Brooks Laich Spousal Support in Divorce Battle

Julianne Hough Asks Judge to Avoid Offering Brooks Laich Spousal Support in Divorce Battle

Rapper Octavian Dropped by Label After Ex-Girlfriend Shares Video of Alleged Abuse

Rapper Octavian Dropped by Label After Ex-Girlfriend Shares Video of Alleged Abuse

King Von's Sister Demands Mortician Be Fired for Leaking Autopsy Picture

King Von's Sister Demands Mortician Be Fired for Leaking Autopsy Picture

Montel Williams Annoyed at Resurfaced Kamala Harris Dating History

Montel Williams Annoyed at Resurfaced Kamala Harris Dating History

Country Star Doug Supernaw Dies After Battling Stage IV Cancer

Country Star Doug Supernaw Dies After Battling Stage IV Cancer

Claudia Jordan Compares Donald Trump to Slave Owners for Wanting to 'F**k' Her

Claudia Jordan Compares Donald Trump to Slave Owners for Wanting to 'F**k' Her

Elon Musk Slammed for Calling 'Bogus' on Mixed COVID-19 Test Results

Elon Musk Slammed for Calling 'Bogus' on Mixed COVID-19 Test Results

Tinashe's Leaked Nude Pictures Send Fans Into Frenzy

Tinashe's Leaked Nude Pictures Send Fans Into Frenzy

'Days of Our Lives' Star Cody Longo Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

'Days of Our Lives' Star Cody Longo Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

G-Eazy's Team Calls Speculations About Halsey's Poem 'Irresponsible'

G-Eazy's Team Calls Speculations About Halsey's Poem 'Irresponsible'

Total Member Pam Long Admits to Lying About Sexual Abuse Claims Against Ex Jamie Long

Total Member Pam Long Admits to Lying About Sexual Abuse Claims Against Ex Jamie Long