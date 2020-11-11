Miranda Lambert's Husband Pens Sweet Tribute on Her Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

Brendan McLoughlin gushes over his country singer wife in honor of her 37th birthday, writing on Instagram, 'You are the most genuine and caring person I truly have ever met.'

AceShowbiz - Miranda Lambert's husband is showering her with love on a very special day. Celebrating the "Tin Man" singer's 37th birthday on Tuesday, November 10, Brendan McLoughlin turned to social media to share a heartfelt tribute he made especially for her.



Sharing a series of Instagram photos that revolved around his lady love, the former NYPD officer kicked off his sweet dedication by writing, "Would love to just wish a happy birthday to my amazing wife." He continued. "Not only am I thankful, but I am so proud to be able to call you my wife. You are the most genuine and caring person I truly have ever met. The amount of rescue dogs we have says it all."

"You go above and beyond to make sure those around you are always happy. The list is endless of all the reasons why I love you, but there's one that holds a special place," he went on. "It is how you stay true to who you are. No matter what hurdles life has thrown in the way, you have always stayed true to your heart and that says more than you will ever know. I love you and I hope you have such an amazing birthday."

Hours afterward, Brendan received a response from his country singer wife. "Best husband in the world! I love you," she gushed in the comment section. Seeing the couple's interaction, her fans joined in with their own birthday wishes. One wrote, "happy birthday to you beautiful!!" Another said, "happy birthday Miranda I hope it's been great," and a third exclaimed, "Scorpios rock, happy bday."

Miranda later extended her gratitude to those wishing her a happy birthday with her own Instagram post. "Thank you so much to everyone for the birthday wishes today. I feel very loved," she noted. "Since we have @cma awards tomorrow and everyone is being super careful and being tested, I had very low key 2020 style bday. I spent the day at my farm with all my fur friends and @brendanjmcloughlin."

"The House That Built Me" hitmaker then boasted over what her husband did for her on her special day. "He knows me well because he brought me flowers , good wine and presents wrapped in unicorn bag and a 'Tangled' bag. Then he made me dinner," she spilled. "Now we're gonna watch 'Alice In Wonderland'... AGAIN. It never gets old."

As for her birthday wish, the Grammy winner shared, "I hope that my 37th year on this earth looks a lot like this picture . Reflection, Magic, Unicorns, Big Skies and No fences. With A little haze of happiness. Thank you @t_man_photo for capturing this picture from our video shoot. #37."

Miranda, who was previously married to "The Voice" coach Blake Shelton for about four years, secretly tied the knot with Brendan in 2019. She has since become a stepmom to his son.