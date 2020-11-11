 
 

Dua Lipa Claims Mean-Spirited Dancing Memes Made Her Feel She 'Wasn't Good Enough'

Dua Lipa Claims Mean-Spirited Dancing Memes Made Her Feel She 'Wasn't Good Enough'
Instagram
Celebrity

In a revealing new interview, the 'New Rules' hitmaker reveals that the online bullying she experienced at the end of her first record messed with her mental health.

  • Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa's mental health took a knock when a handful of memes mocking her dancing started doing the rounds online.

During an interview with Britain's Attitude magazine, the "New Rules" hitmaker reflected on the mean-spirited memes, which left her feeling like she wasn't "good enough."

"I experienced a s**t ton (of online bullying) at the end of my first record, and it was definitely something that gave me anxiety and made me upset and made me feel like I wasn't good enough and made me feel like, maybe I’m not meant to be here and on the stage," she said.

  See also...

"Even after the Grammys, some people were like, 'Well, she doesn't deserve it.' "

Dua added that the memes, most of which were shared in early 2019, made her feel self-conscious anytime she saw someone filming her while she was on stage.

"There were so many things, especially when you start out, like a video of me dancing and they're like, 'Ah well, she has no stage presence' - but they'd never been to one of my shows, they'd never seen me perform. They would take one small snippet and run with it and it would become a whole thing," she continued.

"For a short period of time, it messed with my mental health. You know, I'd go on stage and if somebody was filming me, in my head, I wasn't, like, 'Oh, they're filming me because they want to keep it.' I was like, 'They're going to film it so they can laugh at me or something.' "

You can share this post!

John Legend Tries to 'Hold Onto Things That Bring Joy' After Chrissy Teigen Suffered Miscarriage

Miranda Lambert's Husband Pens Sweet Tribute on Her Birthday
Related Posts
Dua Lipa and Madonna Become 'Really Close' After Bonding Over Mutual Support for BLM

Dua Lipa and Madonna Become 'Really Close' After Bonding Over Mutual Support for BLM

Dua Lipa Denies Violating Covid-19 Regulations During Video Shoot, Threatens to Take Legal Action

Dua Lipa Denies Violating Covid-19 Regulations During Video Shoot, Threatens to Take Legal Action

Dua Lipa Gets Surprise Visit From Cops During Video Shoot for Allegedly Violating Covid-19 Rules

Dua Lipa Gets Surprise Visit From Cops During Video Shoot for Allegedly Violating Covid-19 Rules

Dua Lipa Enlists Madonna, Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani, Mark Ronson for 'Future Nostalgia' Remix

Dua Lipa Enlists Madonna, Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani, Mark Ronson for 'Future Nostalgia' Remix

Most Read
Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing
Celebrity

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks