Alex Trebek's Ashes to Be Kept at Home by Wife After His Cremation
The longtime 'Jeopardy!' host passed away on November 8 at the age of 80 more than one year after he revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer

  • Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Beloved game show host Alex Trebek has been cremated, following his passing earlier this month.

According to the longtime "Jeopardy!" host's death certificate, the star's wife, Jean Currivan Trebek, plans to keep her late husband's ashes at home in Los Angeles, reported The Blast.

Prior to this, "Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards shared that the beloved host spend his final days with his family. "He had a nice final day. He was out on his swing that he loved with his wife and surrounded by family," Richards shared. "It was a very peaceful day, there were laughs, and then he went to sleep."

"If you know Alex, he did everything that perfectly and even his last day was done that perfectly. I just love that he had a nice, a good last day," he added. "Ultimately, his family came back into town. He was surrounded by everyone and I think he knew that it was his time. He was very at peace with that."

Jean also thanked fans for their support earlier this month. "My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity," she said alongside a throwback photo from her and Alex's wedding day. "Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much. Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek."

Trebek, who revealed his stage IV pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March, 2019, died on November 8, aged 80.

In addition to his wife, Trebek is survived by his children Matthew and Emily.

