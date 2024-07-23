Alex Trebek's Widow Jean Expresses Gratitude for Late Star's Forever Stamp Honor

Instagram Celebrity

Following his passing on November 8, 2020 at the age of 80, the late 'Jeopardy!' host and his legacy is being celebrated with a special Forever stamp from the United States Postal Service.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - On July 22, at a first-day-of-issue event in Los Angeles, the U.S. Postal Service unveiled a Forever stamp honoring the renowned game show host Alex Trebek. The stamp features a question about him, set against the iconic blue backdrop of "Jeopardy!": "This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show 'Jeopardy!' for 37 seasons."

Trebek's wife, Jean, expressed gratitude for the tribute, saying that it honored his "beautiful impact on so many people around the world." Trebek's son, Matthew, and daughter, Emily, were also recognized, with Jean emphasizing that Trebek was "so very proud" of them.

Throughout his career, Trebek navigated various health challenges, including two heart attacks and a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosed in 2019. Despite these obstacles, he remained dedicated to "Jeopardy!", considering it a "labor of love."

The sheet of 20 stamps features a display of video monitors from the show and a photo of Trebek. Each stamp includes the clue about Trebek and the response "Who is Alex Trebek?" underneath. Current "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings announced the stamps on Friday's episode.

Trebek's remarkable six-decade career on "Jeopardy!" ended with his passing on November 8, 2020, at the age of 80. Despite his cancer diagnosis, he never missed a day of work, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the show.

The "Jeopardy!" Forever stamp will officially go on sale on July 22, coinciding with the show's 60th Diamond Celebration. It serves as a lasting tribute to the beloved host who brought knowledge, humor, and inspiration to countless viewers for decades.