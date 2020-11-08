 
 

Candace Cameron Bure 'Really Grateful' Lockdown Makes Her Marriage Stronger

The former 'Fuller House' actress says Covid-19 lockdown made her reevaluate her work schedule as she spent more time with husband Valeri Bure and their three children.

  Nov 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Candace Cameron Bure knew that the coronavirus lockdown was either going to "make or break" her marriage.

The 44-year-old "Fuller House" star has been married to Valeri Bure since 1996, but has never spent such an extended period of time with her other half.

And reflecting on how the pandemic lockdown affected her relationship, Candace told Us Weekly, "It totally tested us but in the best of ways. I'll be honest because we try. We both travel so much. So we were like, 'This might be the most amount of time we've actually spent together in years. This is either going to make us or break us.' And you know what? It's made us."

"So many things are put in perspective just being at home, and then you talk through a lot of things and you realise, 'What are the things we have to work on? What are the things that are working well?' I'm really grateful that it's the one thing that I can look at 2020 - as crazy as this year has been and difficult - and I'm so grateful for my family time because I've reevaluated my work schedule, the time that I'm away from my family, and realised that that was not a good balance for me. So I'm thankful that it happened in that way because it's made our relationship stronger."

Candace and Valeri are parents to Natasha, 22, and sons Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18. And another silver lining from the lockdown is that all three of her children returned home - which the screen star loved.

"I started 2019 off as an empty nester and now I've got a full house again," she previously told Us Weekly. "I am very happy that I have my kids home and spending time with my husband too. Because a lot of times we're like two ships passing in the night with our work schedule. So that part has been the biggest blessing for me."

