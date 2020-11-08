 
 

'Free Guy' and 'Death on the Nile' Call Off December Releases Amid Pandemic

20th Century Fox
The release dates for the action-comedy fronted by Ryan Reynolds and the film directed by Kenneth Branagh have been put on hold indefinitely due to the ongoing health crisis.

  • Nov 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Shawn Levy's action-comedy "Free Guy", starring Ryan Reynolds, and Kenneth Branagh's "Death on the Nile" have been delayed amid the pandemic.

The 20th Century Studios flicks were due to drop on 11 and 18 December (20), respectively, but bosses have opted to postpone the planned theatrical releases as the Covid-19 crisis continues to impact cinema audiences.

In the U.S., moviegoing has yet to recover from the pandemic, with 55 per cent of theatres remaining shut, reported The Hollywood Reporter, including major locations like New York City and Los Angeles. Venues have similarly begun closing down again across Europe.

Consequently, movies including "Dune" and James Bond flick "No Time to Die" have been delayed, with Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" the only new major release to hit the big screen in recent months.

Universal's Freaky and Universal/DreamWorks Animations' Thanksgiving offering "Croods: The New Age" will also hit theatres on 13 and 25 November, respectively, however, they'll also be available on home media earlier than usual due to the circumstances.

Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman 1984", from Warner Bros., closes the 2020 calendar, with the superhero sequel presently set for a 25 December release.

Broadway has also been struggling to adapt to post-coronavirus world since lockdown was first imposed earlier this year. Many projects were either pushed back or called off as the industry was brought to a standstill due to the worldwide pandemic.

There were 24 shows open and running on Broadway before the shutdown and five more were in previews. At least three productions, "Frozen", "Hangmen", and "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" have already announced they will not return.

