 
 

Jessica Henwick Vows to Avoid Creating 'Any More Stereotypes' With 'Matrix 4' Role

The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actress is determined to ensure her character wasn't stereotypically Asian in the upcoming fourth 'Matrix' installment and her other projects.

  • Nov 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - "The Matrix 4" star Jessica Henwick has been determined to "not create any more stereotypes" throughout her career.

Henwick has appeared in several major franchises - from "Star Wars" and "Game of Thrones" to Marvel - throughout her career and, speaking to NME, she admits joining just prestigious movies is "trippy."

"I grew up watching these films," she says. "The first time Keanu (Reeves) spoke in character and said Neo's lines, Yahya (Abdul-Mateen II) and I shared a look like, 'Oh my god, it's happening!' "

Her character in the new movie has yet to be disclosed, but she tells the publication that, as with the rest of her jobs, she made a conscious effort to ensure the character wasn't stereotypically Asian.

  See also...

"I want to create roles that I don't see enough of on screen," insists Henwick. "I just really felt a pressure from myself to not create any more stereotypes than Asians already face."

She goes on to note that, looking back on her filmography, she has "a lot of roles where being Asian had nothing to do with them or their ethnicity was not defined in the script."

"I just want to create roles that I don't feel I get to see enough of on screen," explains the Brit. "I want to tell stories that I feel haven't been told... that's really what it's all about."

The upcoming fourth movie will see the return of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt. Lana Wachowski is also back as the director.

Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and Priyanka Chopra are among new additions to the cast.

