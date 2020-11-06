Ty Dolla $ign Hires New Legal Team to Free Brother From Jail Following Murder Conviction

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

The 'Free TC' rapper reveals he enlisted a whole new legal team to help him overturn his incarcerated brother's murder conviction and free him from prison.

AceShowbiz - Ty Dolla $ign is continuing his efforts to free his brother from jail.

The hip-hop star's brother Big TC is serving a life sentence for murder but, according to Ty, real name Tyrone William Griffin, Jr., he's still working on having the conviction overturned.

"We got a new team helping, working on his case," the hitmaker tells Ebro Darden on Apple Music, insisting, "We're just gonna fight until he's home."

Ty has long been campaigning for his brother's conviction to be overturned and even named his debut studio album, 2015's "Free TC", in his honour.

The musician appeared on the radio show to promote his new album "Featuring Ty Dolla $ign", which dropped last month (Oct20) and features collaborations with stars including Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Kid Cudi, Future, and Kanye West. Confirming he'd played the LP to his sibling, who's also a musician, Ty shared, "He heard it because it just came out. He didn't hear it before it came out, but now that it's out, he heard it. He loves it."

"He came up with a whole treatment for Real Life," he adds, teasing, "I'm going to put it together and make it happen. It's a crazy idea."

"Real Life" appears on the 25-track record as a collaboration with Roddy Ricch and Mustard.

Of the creative process, Ty Dolla $ign claimed he just sat back and "let God come through me" while working on his new album.

"It's not hard at all. You got just take time out," he said. "I just had to take the time out for myself and zone in. It was fun the whole time. It wasn't hard. The music comes from God so I just be accepting, let it come through me and dish it right back out to the people."

Reflecting on working with such a big-name line-up of musicians on the album, the rapper admits he's keen to start producing for other artists.

"I was thinking about asking my fans, after hearing this album and hearing what I did with this, who would y'all want to hear me produce," he muses. "I would love to do a whole album with YG for instance, or I would love to do a whole album with SZA and produce her whole stuff."

He goes on to tease a number of collaborations that are apparently in the works, including more music with Kid Cudi, a project with James Blake that's currently under wraps and another venture with Robert Glasper and Terrace Martin.