Marshmello's Expensive Truck Crashes in High-Speed Police Chase After Being Stolen

The EDM artist has found his customized Ford Super Duty truck but it was wrecked after it's stolen from a Los Angeles dealership as he dropped it off for servicing.

Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dance DJ Marshmello is nursing a bruised ego after his custom truck was stolen from a Los Angeles car dealership and crashed following a high-speed joyride.

The electronic music producer, real name Christopher Comstock, had dropped off his Ford Super Duty for servicing, but the keys were left in the truck, which was nabbed by an opportunist on Wednesday (04Nov20).

According to TMZ, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies and officers from the California Highway Patrol made attempts to pull over the vehicle due to reckless driving, but the suspect failed to stop, and instead led police on a wild chase around town.

The driver then pulled into the parking lot of a Taco Bell fast food restaurant, and slammed into a utility pole while trying to make a turn. It was only then that authorities were able to corner the suspect, who was arrested on a felony count of evading police, as well as a charge of possession of a stolen car.

Representatives for the "Be Kind" hitmaker have yet to comment on the headline-grabbing incident.

Marshmello spent around $500,000 (£382,000) in early 2019 to snag the highly-modified truck, which boasts Rolls-Royce headlights, two extra wheels, and a train horn. It's also branded with his stage name and logo on the doors.

Marshmello is one of the richest DJs in the world. He made Forbes' list of 30 under 30 in 2019. His collection of flashy rides include BMW, several Lamborghinis, Mercedes Benz, Rolls Royce Ghost, Private Jet, and private yacht.