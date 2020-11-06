 
 

Marshmello's Expensive Truck Crashes in High-Speed Police Chase After Being Stolen

Marshmello's Expensive Truck Crashes in High-Speed Police Chase After Being Stolen
Instagram
Celebrity

The EDM artist has found his customized Ford Super Duty truck but it was wrecked after it's stolen from a Los Angeles dealership as he dropped it off for servicing.

  • Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dance DJ Marshmello is nursing a bruised ego after his custom truck was stolen from a Los Angeles car dealership and crashed following a high-speed joyride.

The electronic music producer, real name Christopher Comstock, had dropped off his Ford Super Duty for servicing, but the keys were left in the truck, which was nabbed by an opportunist on Wednesday (04Nov20).

According to TMZ, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies and officers from the California Highway Patrol made attempts to pull over the vehicle due to reckless driving, but the suspect failed to stop, and instead led police on a wild chase around town.

  See also...

The driver then pulled into the parking lot of a Taco Bell fast food restaurant, and slammed into a utility pole while trying to make a turn. It was only then that authorities were able to corner the suspect, who was arrested on a felony count of evading police, as well as a charge of possession of a stolen car.

Representatives for the "Be Kind" hitmaker have yet to comment on the headline-grabbing incident.

Marshmello spent around $500,000 (£382,000) in early 2019 to snag the highly-modified truck, which boasts Rolls-Royce headlights, two extra wheels, and a train horn. It's also branded with his stage name and logo on the doors.

Marshmello is one of the richest DJs in the world. He made Forbes' list of 30 under 30 in 2019. His collection of flashy rides include BMW, several Lamborghinis, Mercedes Benz, Rolls Royce Ghost, Private Jet, and private yacht.

You can share this post!

Teen Suspect Arrested in Fatal Robbery of Actor Eddie Hassell

Ty Dolla $ign Hires New Legal Team to Free Brother From Jail Following Murder Conviction
Related Posts
Artist of the Week: Marshmello

Artist of the Week: Marshmello

Marshmello Donates $50K to Black Lives Matter: It's Up to Our Generation to End Racism

Marshmello Donates $50K to Black Lives Matter: It's Up to Our Generation to End Racism

Marshmello Slapped With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'Happier'

Marshmello Slapped With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'Happier'

Most Read
DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot
Celebrity

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

Selena Gomez's IV Was Vitamin Drip After Sparking Concerns About Her Health

Selena Gomez's IV Was Vitamin Drip After Sparking Concerns About Her Health

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta