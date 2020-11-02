 
 

Keyshia Ka'oir Reveals Gender of Her and Gucci Mane's Unborn Baby: 'It's a Boy!'

In an Instagram post, the 35-year-old heavily pregnant model wife of the 'Lemonade' rapper treats her followers to a picture of her donning a gorgeous sheer dress taken from her baby shower.

AceShowbiz - Keyshia Ka'oir and husband Gucci Mane are expecting a son! The model made the revelation as she and her rapper husband held a lavish baby shower for their first child together. Further sharing the happy news, she also took to her Instagram account to share some photos and videos of her taken from the silver and baby blue-themed bash.

In a post on Sunday, November 1, Keyshia treated her followers to a picture of her donning a gorgeous sheer dress that featured blue feathers. The model, who seemed to be about to have a taste of one of some cup cakes at the party, completed her stunning look with a sparkling headband.

"It's a Boy," so she wrote in the caption. Her fans and celebrity pals showered her and the rapper congratulatory messages in the comment section as Remy Ma said, "Congratulations!" "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Shekinah Anderson also commented, "Yessssssss friend."

Keyshia announced that she and the "Wake Up in the Sky" spitter are expecting a baby back in August with an NSFW picture on Instagram. The said snap featured the 35-year-old flaunting her baby bump in a scantily-clad lingerie. "I ain't athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics," she captioned the picture. Gucci also jumped to the comment section of the post to gush over his wife by saying, "My wife [red heart emoji]."

The rapper, who married Keyshia back in October 2017, then took to his own page to share the happy news with his followers. Posting another photo of his wife showing off her baby bump, the "Black Beatles" rapper wrote, "My wife is pregnant my life is great."

While the unborn baby will be Gucci and Keyshia's first child together, the latter already has a son and two daughters from previous relationships. Meanwhile, the rapper is also a father to a son, whose existence he wasn't aware of until he was almost a year old.

