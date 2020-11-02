Rod Wave Ridiculed After Stage Collapses

Instagram Music

Though the 'Rags2Riches' hitmaker seems to be okay despite the scary incident, fellow hip-hop star Sukihana and others blast Internet trolls who accuse the overweight rapper of causing the stage collapse.

AceShowbiz - Rod Wave survived a stage collapse over the weekend. The rapper and his entourage were walking down the stage during a concert in Atlanta on Halloween night, Saturday, October 31, when the stage underneath them crashed down.

The "Rags2Riches" hitmaker just came out after being introduced to perform at Morris Brown College. He barely sang his song when the stage collapsed while he and his crew had a big walkout to get to the front of the stage.

Rod himself took to Instagram to share a video of the incident, showing several people falling into a hole created by the busted stage. The 21-year-old artist, meanwhile, did not end up in the vacated pit, but he did fall down nonetheless.

He was pulled up with some assistance after the fall and seemed to be okay as he was able to joke about the incident afterward. "PIMP DOWN I REPEAT PIMP DOWN," he wrote in the caption of the video he shared, before deleting the post.

As concertgoers were holding up their phones and filmed the incident, footage of the stage collapse from different angles has gone viral on social media. But instead of worrying about Rod, some made fun of the rapper and appeared to blame him for the stage crash.

"BRO. Maneee HE JUST GOT HERE," one person wrote along with a clip from the incident. "tryna fall like rod wave in somn rn," another joked, while someone else quipped, "They should've 'weighted' until 2020 was over smh."

"If I was him , I wouldn't even go on another stage that's mad embarrassing," a fourth user commented on a video of the incident. "this is the funniest thing i've ever seen in my life," another wrote, while someone else exclaimed, "DAMN HE A BIG BOY."

Fellow hip-hop artist Sukihana clapped back at the trolls, writing on Twitter, "I seen bout 30 people fall and the only one y'all talking about is Rod wave.. y'all always tryna make fun of fat people." Another agreed with her, "People just love to talk s**t. That's not the first time a floor fell threw at a college."

"Exactly Rod Wave wasn't the reason the stage collapsed at all," another chimed in. "It was a whole rack of bodies that went on stage with him and the problem was whoever made that flimsy cardboard stage needs to be accounted for because when the surface came up we all saw how ironboard thin it was."

The concert was canceled after the stage collapsed.