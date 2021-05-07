 
 

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica
The rumors of the model abandoning her three children, two daughters and a son from a previous relationship, to pursue a modeling career first emerged in 2016, days after her engagement to Gucci Mane.

  May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Keyshia Ka'Oir is setting the record straight. After being the subject of rumors that she abandoned her three children after marrying Gucci Mane, the model took to her Twitter account to deny the speculations.

On Thursday, May 6, she responded to a fan who tweeted, "So do Keyshia Ka'oir really have other children in Jamaica?" Keyshia apparently caught wind of the tweet and simply shut it down by responding, "NO!"

The rumors of her abandoning her children to pursue a modeling career first emerged in 2016, just a few days after her engagement to Gucci. However, she denied the claims at the time, saying that all of her three children, two daughters a son from a previous relationship, lived with her.

Prior to shutting down the rumors, Keyshia was accused of sleeping with Yo Gotti when her rapper husband Gucci Mane was serving time in jail. During a livestreaming, DJ Akademiks insinuated that Keyshia slept with Gotti, whom she used to date before being exclusive with Gucci.

"Hold on now, and I'mma be really respectful as I talk about this, because if we really talking about Gucci and his wife, a lot of y'all n***as be like, 'Gucci's wildin'," Akademiks said. "Y'all know allegedly Gucci's wife, while he was locked up, slept with Yo Gotti, right? Allegedly. That's why he cussed out Angela Yee... That's why he was mad at her."

AK continued, "Gucci, at that time, was f***ing mad b****es, but the girl that he was gonna settle down with, that he always had an extra s**t for, was Keyshia Ka'Oir. However, he wasn't with her his whole time. He was also kind of running around a little bit. When she decided to do her a little bit, allegedly, she might have been with Yo Gotti."

"Like, most of y'all, y'all demonize any girl that was ever with another rapper that y'all could recognize. Gucci married his girl, he realized she was a good girl who held it down and who also helped him out with a lot of s**t," he went on to say. "I don't know if y'all would do that."

