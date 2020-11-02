 
 

Rihanna Speculated to Have Been Filming New Music Video at Los Angeles Hotel

Rihanna Speculated to Have Been Filming New Music Video at Los Angeles Hotel
WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Celebrity

The 'Work' hitmaker has been spotted arriving at the downtown venue which front door displayed the 'set rules' for COVID-19 safety and referenced safety protocols for a production site

  • Nov 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rihanna has been spotted filming what appears to be a new music video at a hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The singer was seen in a fur coat while arriving at the NoMad Hotel on Saturday, October 31 - days after she was seen leaving the same venue on Thursday night after reportedly spending 11 hours on set.

When the "Work" hitmaker arrived at the hotel, a sign outside the front door displayed the "set rules" for Covid-19 safety and referenced safety protocols for a production site, prompting speculation the star is finally preparing to drop new music.

Fans have been longing for Rihanna's forthcoming ninth album ever since the release of her 2016 effort "Anti" and she hasn't shied away from teasing the release - while keeping from sharing too many details.

  See also...

"I just want to have fun with music," she told the Associated Press following her Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 event earlier this year.

"Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It's overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I'm using that as my outlet."

Back in October, the singer shared a little bit details about her upcoming album. Speaking to The Associated Press following her "Savage x Fenty Vol. 2" event, she revealed she's looking at tracks that are upbeat for the record.

After hosting "tons of writing camps" for the album, she's asking herself, "What do I feel personally? What do I want to put out, and as an artist, how do I want to play it with my art? How do I want to interpret that? How do I want to reimagine it? Because it's been so structured before."

"You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it's just like, what makes me happy?" she adds. "I just want to have fun with music. Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It's overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I'm using that as my outlet."

You can share this post!

Keyshia Ka'oir Reveals Gender of Her and Gucci Mane's Unborn Baby: 'It's a Boy!'

Sam Smith Finds Not Knowing Gender of Prospective Partner a 'Freeing Thing'
Related Posts
Rihanna Apologizes for Using Song That Contains Sacred Islamic Verses at Fashion Show

Rihanna Apologizes for Using Song That Contains Sacred Islamic Verses at Fashion Show

Rihanna Accused of Appropriating Islam for Using Song That Contains Hadith at Her Fashion Show

Rihanna Accused of Appropriating Islam for Using Song That Contains Hadith at Her Fashion Show

Rihanna Says New Album Will Offer 'a Moment of Relief' After 'Heavy' Year

Rihanna Says New Album Will Offer 'a Moment of Relief' After 'Heavy' Year

Rihanna Gives a Lesson to Ignorant Fan Opposing Sunscreen Usage in Winter

Rihanna Gives a Lesson to Ignorant Fan Opposing Sunscreen Usage in Winter

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Lil Nas X Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation Into Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Lil Nas X Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation Into Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Mel B Appeals to Get More Child Support From Eddie Murphy

Mel B Appeals to Get More Child Support From Eddie Murphy

Celebrities' Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting

Celebrities' Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting