Rihanna Speculated to Have Been Filming New Music Video at Los Angeles Hotel

Nov 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rihanna has been spotted filming what appears to be a new music video at a hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The singer was seen in a fur coat while arriving at the NoMad Hotel on Saturday, October 31 - days after she was seen leaving the same venue on Thursday night after reportedly spending 11 hours on set.

When the "Work" hitmaker arrived at the hotel, a sign outside the front door displayed the "set rules" for Covid-19 safety and referenced safety protocols for a production site, prompting speculation the star is finally preparing to drop new music.

Fans have been longing for Rihanna's forthcoming ninth album ever since the release of her 2016 effort "Anti" and she hasn't shied away from teasing the release - while keeping from sharing too many details.

Back in October, the singer shared a little bit details about her upcoming album. Speaking to The Associated Press following her "Savage x Fenty Vol. 2" event, she revealed she's looking at tracks that are upbeat for the record.

After hosting "tons of writing camps" for the album, she's asking herself, "What do I feel personally? What do I want to put out, and as an artist, how do I want to play it with my art? How do I want to interpret that? How do I want to reimagine it? Because it's been so structured before."

"You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it's just like, what makes me happy?" she adds. "I just want to have fun with music. Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It's overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I'm using that as my outlet."