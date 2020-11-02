Luke Combs' 'What You See Is What You Get' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 With New Record

Music

Meanwhile, rapper Ty Dolla $ign scores his highest charting album ever and his first Top 10 album with 'Featuring Ty Dolla $ign' which debuts at No. 4 in this week's chart for Billboard 200.

Nov 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Luke Combs gets back on the top of Billboard 200 chart with his album "What You See Is What You Get", marking its second week to rule the chart. The increase follows a reissue of its deluxe on October 23 as he also sets a new weekly streaming record to the country singer's album.

"What You See Is What You Get" jumps 20 spots to No. 1 after earning 109,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending October 29, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Of the number, 76,000 were SEA units with 22,000 comprising the album sales. Meanwhile, 11,000 of the number were in TEA units. The album also breaks its own record for the largest streaming week for a country album after gaining 102.26 million weekly streams.

Back to the chart, Bruce Springsteen's new album "Letter to You" arrives at No. 2 with with 96,000 equivalent album units earned. Additionally, it marks the top selling album of the week, debuting at No. 1 on the Album Sales chart. Meanwhile, Pop Smoke's "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon" falls from No. 2 to No. 3 with 61,000 equivalent album units.

As for Ty Dolla $ign, he gets his highest charting album ever and his first Top 10 album with "Featuring Ty Dolla $ign" which debuts at No. 4 with 44,000 equivalent album units. Occupying No. 5 is Juice WRLD's "Legends Never Dies" which dips one spot after earning 42,000 equivalent album units.

This week's chart also sees 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's collaborative album "Savage Mode II" sinking from No. 3 to No. 6 with 36,000 equivalent album units. As for Lil Baby's "My Turn", the album is stationary at No. 7 with 35,000 units earned.

Also a non-mover at this week's Billboard 200 chart is "Hamilton: An American Musical", which still occupies No. 8 with 29,000 equivalent album units. Machine Gun Kelly's former No. 1 "Tickets to My Downfall" is at No. 9 with 28,000 units. Rounding out the Top 10 is Harry Styles's "Fine Line" which jumps back in to the Top 10 after earning 27,000 equivalent album units.

Top Ten Billboard 200: