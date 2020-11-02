Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision Celebrity

The one-half of hip-hop duo City Girls distances herself from the 'XO Tour Llif3' hitmaker after he shares an intimate picture of him with the 'Twerk' raptress.

AceShowbiz - Talks about Lil Uzi Vert's alleged relationship with JT are brewing again after the Philadelphia-born artist unveiled their first picture together. On Sunday, November 1, he posted on his social media page the image that seemed to confirm their romance rumors.

In the intimate snap, Uzi held his phone to capture their reflection in the mirror, while JT stood close to him and flashed a "V" sign. It was not clear when or where the picture was taken as he left the bathroom selfie captionless.

The "XO Tour Llif3" hitmaker, however, seemed to regret sharing the picture as he deleted it shortly afterwards. Meanwhile, JT appeared to catch wind of Uzi's post and has reacted to it. Seemingly trying to distance herself from Baby Pluto despite not dismissing their dating reports altogether, she wrote on Twitter, "That picture is old."

JT recently appeared to diss Uzi with her cryptic tweets about an ex-boyfriend. "I rather drink glass then to ever f**k with that f**k boy again," she wrote on Thursday, October 29.

She added in another post, "One thing about me ima block you & everybody you know cause find you somebody to play with....ugly!" The one-half of hip-hop duo City Girls didn't mention a name, but people have been making assumption that she was talking about Uzi.

Meanwhile, Saucy Santana seemed to throw shade at JT as he responded to one of her tweets, "Oh I meant to tell y'all.... JT over there drinking glass. But, imma mind my business."

Uzi and JT were rumored to be in a relationship as the two have mentioned each other's name in their songs. However, their relationship seemed to turn sour after they allegedly broke up, as she tweeted earlier this year, "F**k that dog. n***a Forever I mean it toxic a** b***h." In a now-deleted tweet, Uzi replied with a sticking the tongue out emoji, prompting fans to believe that JT's tweet was about him.

In August, she was coy when asked if she had broken up with JT during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club". She burst into laughter the moment she heard the question before answering, "I did not know. What the f**k is wrong with you?"