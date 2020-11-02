 
 

Sean Connery Battled Dementia Before His Death

According to wife Micheline Roquebrune, the original James Bond actor struggled with dementia before he passed away at the age of 90 in the Bahamas over the weekend.

AceShowbiz - Sean Connery's widow, Micheline Roquebrune, has broken her silence following the movie star's death, opening up about his battle with dementia.

The 90-year-old former James Bond icon's peaceful death was confirmed by his family on Saturday (31Oct20), and now his artist wife has confirmed reports the Scottish actor was battling the degenerative condition.

"It was no life for him," she tells the Mail on Sunday. "It took its toll on him. He was not able to express himself latterly... He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss."

"At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted."

Connery passed away at the couple's home in the Bahamas.

A cause of death has yet to be released.

Current Bond star Daniel Craig paid tribute to the late star, "Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster."

Former 007 actor Pierce Brosnan added his tribute to the movie legend, calling the Scottish star "my greatest James Bond."

Posting a black and white image of Connery on social media, Pierce writes, "Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendour that will live on forever.

"You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic foot steps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role. You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time. Your were loved by the world, and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace."

