'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead at 30 After Being Shot in Apparent Carjacking

The actor, who was also known for his role in 'The Kids Are All Right', was killed in a possible robbery gone wrong in Texas on Sunday morning, November 1.

AceShowbiz - Eddie Hassell has tragically passed away. The actor, who was best known for his roles on NBC's series "Surface" and Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right", died after being shot on Sunday, November 1. He was only 30 years old.

A representative for the Corsicana native tells TMZ that Eddie was possibly a victim of carjacking. He was killed after being shot in the supposed robbery gone wrong in his hometown of Texas. No other details are provided as of now as police are still investigating his death.

Eddie was born on July 16, 1990 in Corsicana, Texas as Ed Taylor Hassell. Throughout his career, he had a number of small roles, most notably playing Phil Nance, Miles' (Carter Jenkins) best friend, on "Surface". In "The Kids Are All Right", he played Clay, the wise-cracking best friend of Josh Hutcherson's character Laser.

He also had a recurring role as Eddie Suarez, the son of Ana Ortiz's Marisol, on Lifetime's dramedy "Devious Maids". His other credits included appearances on TV shows such as "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip", "Southland", " 'Til Death", "Longmire" and "Bones" as well as feature films like "Jobs", "Warrior Road", "Family Weekend" and "The Family Tree", among others.

Not much is known about his personal life, but Eddie was an avid surfer and skater. He had several times shared on his Instagram page photos of him doing his leisure activities, including some snaps of him riding the waves at BSR Cable Park & Surf Resort and a picture of him going underwater in Bonaire, Netherland Antilles.

Fellow actor and Randy Alexander Gonzalez, who starred in "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk", mourned Eddie's death as he wrote in the comment section of Eddie's last post, "Rest in power."