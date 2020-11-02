Helena Bonham Carter Supports Johnny Depp Amid Amber Heard Legal Battle

WENN Celebrity

The British actress defends her 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' co-star amid his ongoing legal feud against former wife following their bitter divorce.

Nov 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Helena Bonham Carter has spoken out in support of her friend Johnny Depp, ahead of his libel case ruling.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor sued British tabloid The Sun's publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its executive editor Dan Wootton over the 2018 piece, which labelled him a "wife beater" and alleged he was violent to ex-wife Amber Heard.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Helena, who has appeared alongside the star in multiple movies, including "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street", "Alice in Wonderland", "Dark Shadows", and "The Lone Ranger", reflected on the case, during which intimate details from the former couple's sometimes explosive relationship were made public.

"There's something quite old-fashioned about Johnny, with these manners - none of it makes sense," "The Crown" star insisted. "The man's not stupid. He wouldn't have gone to this length if he thought he was in the wrong."

Depp has always maintained claims he was abusive towards his ex-wife throughout their short-lived marriage are untrue and faced off against Heard at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London in July (20).

Mr Justice Nicol will deliver his long-awaited ruling on Monday (02Nov20) at 10am GMT, with neither Depp nor Heard expected to be present in court.

Helena Bonham Carter is not the only celebrity taking Johnny Depp's side in his legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Sia also recently showed support for the actor. "Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp," she penned. "I mean, I'd love him to get clean and stop with the jewelry, but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes."