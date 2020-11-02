 
 

Helena Bonham Carter Supports Johnny Depp Amid Amber Heard Legal Battle

Helena Bonham Carter Supports Johnny Depp Amid Amber Heard Legal Battle
WENN
Celebrity

The British actress defends her 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' co-star amid his ongoing legal feud against former wife following their bitter divorce.

  • Nov 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Helena Bonham Carter has spoken out in support of her friend Johnny Depp, ahead of his libel case ruling.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor sued British tabloid The Sun's publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its executive editor Dan Wootton over the 2018 piece, which labelled him a "wife beater" and alleged he was violent to ex-wife Amber Heard.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Helena, who has appeared alongside the star in multiple movies, including "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street", "Alice in Wonderland", "Dark Shadows", and "The Lone Ranger", reflected on the case, during which intimate details from the former couple's sometimes explosive relationship were made public.

"There's something quite old-fashioned about Johnny, with these manners - none of it makes sense," "The Crown" star insisted. "The man's not stupid. He wouldn't have gone to this length if he thought he was in the wrong."

  See also...

Depp has always maintained claims he was abusive towards his ex-wife throughout their short-lived marriage are untrue and faced off against Heard at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London in July (20).

Mr Justice Nicol will deliver his long-awaited ruling on Monday (02Nov20) at 10am GMT, with neither Depp nor Heard expected to be present in court.

Helena Bonham Carter is not the only celebrity taking Johnny Depp's side in his legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Sia also recently showed support for the actor. "Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp," she penned. "I mean, I'd love him to get clean and stop with the jewelry, but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes."

You can share this post!

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Confirms NBA YoungBoy Gets His Daughter Pregnant

Sean Connery Battled Dementia Before His Death
Related Posts
Helena Bonham Carter Calls People 'Desperate' for Talking About Race Nowadays

Helena Bonham Carter Calls People 'Desperate' for Talking About Race Nowadays

Helena Bonham Carter Swipes Props From 'The Crown' and Plans to Sell Them on eBay

Helena Bonham Carter Swipes Props From 'The Crown' and Plans to Sell Them on eBay

Helena Bonham Carter Teams Up With Sam Neill for Lockdown-Themed Short Movie

Helena Bonham Carter Teams Up With Sam Neill for Lockdown-Themed Short Movie

Helena Bonham Carter Recalls Staying the Night at Prince Charles' Rooms in Windsor

Helena Bonham Carter Recalls Staying the Night at Prince Charles' Rooms in Windsor

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident