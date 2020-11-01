 
 

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Welcome Son, Proudly Introduce Baby Ziggy

The 'Pieces of Me' singer officially becomes a mother of three as she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy, her second child with husband Evan Ross after six year of marriage.

  • Nov 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross. The celebrity couple welcomed a new addition to their growing family. It's a baby boy and the parents named the bundle of joy Ziggy Blu Ross.

They proudly introduced the newborn on Instagram. "Our sweet boy has arrived! I'm over the moon, we are so blessed," mom Ashlee gushed in her caption while dad Evan added on his own page, "Our son has arrived. I'm in heaven."

Hilary Duff, who recently announced she's pregnant with her third child, was among those sending well wishes and congratulations. "Congrats guys!! Beautiful baby boy!" she gushed.

Miss USA Nia Sanchez wrote, "What an Angel!! Can't wait to meet him." JoJo posted a similar note, "What a BLESSINGGGGGGG!!!!Congratulations to the angelic addition to your beautiful family. all my LOVE!!!"

Robbie Williams's daughter Zelda Williams also left a comment, "Congrats on your new tiny universe lovebugs! May your hearts be as full as his diapers."

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, son of Diana Ross, got married in August 2014 at Diana's estate in Connecticut after several months of engagement. They welcomed daughter Jagger Snow in July 2015. In 2018, they documented their family life on reality TV show "Ashlee+Evan".

On the sixth anniversary of their wedding this year, Evan penned a loving tribute to his wife, "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BABY!!! I love you beyond words can explain! You changed my life on this day and forever!"

It's Ashlee's second marriage. She was previously married to Fall Out Boy's band member Pete Wentz. She filed for divorce in 2011, citing irreconcilable differences after nearly three years of marriage. They share 11-year-old son Bronx.

