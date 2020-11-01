50 Cent Compares Lil Nas X to Young Buck's Alleged Trans Lover Over Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume

WENN Celebrity

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker shames the 'Old Town Road' star for cross-dressing as 'Superbass' rapper Nicki Minaj for Halloween, posting homophobic remarks online.

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent is being homophobic and hateful yet again. The 45-year-old hip-hop star ridiculed Lil Nas X for dressing up as rap idol Nicki Minaj for Halloween, comparing the "Old Town Road" hitmaker to the transgender woman who allegedly hooked up with fellow rapper Young Buck.

Fifty posted on Instagram side-by-side pictures of Young Buck's rumored transgender lover, Lil Nas as the "Superbass" hitmaker, and the female MC herself. "I think young Buck & lil nas x might make a love connection, if he get a BBL," Fifty dissed. "LOL he look like his last lover. junior is that you junior?"

The G-Unit rhymer also shamed Lil Nas on Twitter, "What the f**k, Nikki come get him !!! Lol."

He has since deleted the Instagram post but still kept the one on Twitter.

Lil Nas responded on Twitter, "Why u in barb business." He additionally clapped back, "50 cent please stop making collages of me challenge." Both the messages were quickly removed from his page after they were posted.

Besides dealing with the homophobic comments, Lil Nas was hit with criticisms from religious people. To one of them, he quipped, "Yes because ur child is gonna say 'lil nas x dressed up as nicki minaj so why should i worship god anymore.' "

Still many showed love and support for him. Doja Cat gushed, "This one was really for the boys w the booming system wow." Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui commented, "U won." 24kgoldn got flirty with, "nice boobs g." Andy Cohen applauded him, "THE BESSSSST." Iggy Azalea wrote, "You win Halloween 2020!"

Approval also came from the likes of Lena Waithe, Skai Jackson, and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Lil Nas X has been open about his huge love and admiration for Nicki Minaj although he originally hid it. He ran a fan account dedicated to the "Anaconda" star and didn't admit it until recently. "I didn't want people to know i was gay tbh," he explained. "The rap/music industry ain't exactly built or accepting of gay men yet."

Nicki later responded, "It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a barb, but I understand. Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth."