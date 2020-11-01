 
 

Drake Reportedly Undergoes Surgery After Injuring His Knee

Drake Reportedly Undergoes Surgery After Injuring His Knee
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Laugh Now Cry Later' rapper is currently recovering from a knee injury as he shares a picture of his bandaged leg, only a few days after celebrating his birthday.

  • Nov 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Drake is recovering. The 34-year-old Canadian rapper is on a bed rest after reportedly going under the knife recently. He allegedly needed surgery after suffering from a knee injury.

He revealed his health issues on Instagram, posting a photo of his knee in a leg brace. "I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on," so he told his online devotees. "Start writing the best bounce back story now."

Drake shows off his knee injury

Drake shows off his knee injury

Details of his injury are unclear, but it came just a few days after he threw a big party to celebrate his birthday. Unfortunately, he became a butt of jokes on the internet as his menu leaked. Mac and Cheese, raisin, and caper were among the dishes served at the recent high profile party.

  See also...

Unfazed by the unfavorable comments, the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram, "As wise as the old owl but still the gold child. Thank you for all your love and well wishes."

Drake is currently gearing up for the release of his new studio album. Called "Certified Lover Boy", it's scheduled to make its way out in January 2021. It will come three years after his 2018 album "Scorpion". It's already marked by a new line of merchandise, his collaboration with Nike.

One of the singles, "Laugh Now Cry Later", featuring Lil Durk was released in August. It climbed up to the second place on Billboard Hot 100 and hit the pinnacle on the Rhythmic chart.

Meanwhile, the album trailer referred to his previous albums and mixtapes like "So Far Gone" (2009), "Take Care" (2011), "Nothing Was the Same" (2013), and "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" (2020).

You can share this post!

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Welcome Son, Proudly Introduce Baby Ziggy

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile Team Up for Empowering Duet
Related Posts
Drake Roasted Over 'Awful' Menu at His 34th Birthday Party

Drake Roasted Over 'Awful' Menu at His 34th Birthday Party

Drake Responds to Nicki Minaj Inviting Him to Playdate With Their Sons on New Song

Drake Responds to Nicki Minaj Inviting Him to Playdate With Their Sons on New Song

Drake Sends Message of Encouragement to Teen Boy Battling Brain Cancer

Drake Sends Message of Encouragement to Teen Boy Battling Brain Cancer

Drake's Leaked Song Finds Him Confessing He Used to Date SZA in 2008

Drake's Leaked Song Finds Him Confessing He Used to Date SZA in 2008

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident