Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

WENN/FayesVision
The former member of Danity Kane debuts her new icy blonde hair on Twitter as she declares that she's ready to 'swoop up' the 50-year-old son of Joe Biden.

  • Oct 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Aubrey O'Day has set her eyes on Hunter Biden, years after her alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr. The singer-songwriter/reality television personality has flaunted her hair transformation on Twitter in hopes of catching the attention of Joe Biden's son.

On Friday, October 30, the former Danity Kane star debuted her new icy blonde hair in a video. Using a starlight filter, she pouted her lips to the camera while tousling her long wavy hair. "took my real hair back icy blonde for Election Day.. gotta be ready to swoop up Hunter Biden," she wrote along with the clip, publicly declaring her interest in the 50-year-old lawyer and investment adviser.

Aubrey O'Day's Tweet

Aubrey O'Day sets her eyes on Hunter Biden.

Aubrey seemingly has a penchant for the sons of men of influence. The 36-year-old was infamously having an affair with Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., in 2011 after she appeared as a contestant on "The Celebrity Apprentice", which was hosted by now-president Trump.

She opened up about their relationship in an interview with PEOPLE in 2019. "We were passionate and connected and loyal and honest. I hope to find that again someday," she said about her romance with Trump Jr., 42, whom she called her soulmate.

She added, "We both thought we were each other's soulmates. It's something we spoke about often. A soulmate is someone you spend a period of time, moment, of life with that you're connected as one. I had that with Don."

Asked why she revealed their affair, Aubrey claimed, "I was just asked, and so I answered honestly because I'm an honest person. I had never been asked anything."

As for Hunter Biden, he was recently caught in a sex tape scandal. The sex tapes and images, which were uploaded on Chinese website GTV, allegedly showed Hunter engaging in sexual acts with several women and using drugs.

The video leak has since been revealed to be linked to Trump's former senior adviser Steve Bannon. GTV is a subsidiary of GTV Media Group, which was founded by Bannon and Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui in April 2020.

