Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Oct 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - It's official, Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou are dating! After being involved in some dating rumors, the pair apparently have confirmed their romantic relationship as they were caught being hot and heavy at a Halloween party in West Hollywood on Thursday, October 29.

In some photos that circulated online, the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" actor and the social media personality showed off PDA at the bash. The two were also seen cozying up for a steamy embrace while they were strolling down the street.

At the party, the 24-year-old "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser" actor opted to keep his oufit casual as he wore a T-shirt, jacket, pants and a silver headband. Meanwhile, Stassie dressed as a sexy Power Ranger alongside her famous BFF Kylie Jenner, Sofia Villarroel, Yris Palmer, Carter Gregory and Victoria Villarroel. While Stassie was a Pink Ranger, the Kylie Cosmetics founder dressed as a Red Ranger.

It was reported that Noah and Stassie left the party together around 2 A.M. As of now, the twosome have yet to comment on the matter.

Rumors of them dating started emerging online in June following their flirty exhanges on Instagram. "Give me my damn jacket back woman … PLEASE," the actor wrote underneath Stassie's post featuring her donning an oversized black and red Champion jacket. She replied, "What are u talking about it's my jacket," to which he responded with crying emojis.

Just weeks prior, they were also involved in some wild rumors which said that they randomly got married in Las Vegas. Some sources, however, denied the claims, saying to Cosmopolitan that "there is *not* merit to this Noah/Stassie elopement rumor."

Noah previously dated actress Angeline Appel and model Alexis Ren, though he and the latter split in April. He was also rumored to be dating his "To All the Boys" co-star Lana Condor. As for Stassie, she was once romantically linked to DJ Zack Bia and "Too Hot to Handle" star Harry Jowsey.