 
 

Ariana Grande Allegedly 'Head Over Heels' With 'Very Down to Earth' Dalton Gomez

The '7 Rings' hitmaker is said to be 'truly in a great place', and her flirty new album 'Positions' is somewhat believed to be a reflection of her current feelings and relationship.

  • Oct 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande might have gotten more and more smitten with Dalton Gomez. Having been involved in a romantic relationship with the real estate agent for around seven months, the "Thank You, Next" hitmaker is said to be "head over heels" with her "very down to earth" boyfriend.

"Ariana is still madly in love with Dalton and is head over heels. It's a very healthy relationship," a source told E! News. "They love to be 'normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key."

The 27-year-old's flirty new album "Positions", which she released on Friday, October 30, was believed to be somewhat a reflection of her romance with the real estate agent. "Ariana's new album was definitely inspired by her current feelings and relationship," the source added.

"She is in love and definitely wanted to express it on the new album," the so-called insider continued explaining. "She wanted it to be very flirty and somewhat sexual. She's truly in a great place and is doing well."

Ariana and Dalton were reported to be dating since March. The "Side to Side" songstress confirmed their romance around two months later when she released footage of her and her beau dancing and kissing in a homemade video for "Stuck With U", her collaboration single with Justin Bieber.

The lovebirds went Instagram official back in June when she posted a photo and video of her being joined by Dalton on her birthday eve. A few months later, the "Victorious" alum offered more looks into their togetherness during his birthday celebration. "hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u," she penned along with the post.

Before dating Dalton, Ariana was linked romantically to Social House star Mikey Foster. She was also previously engaged to comedian Pete Davidson in 2018. Her other exes included rapper Big Sean, late MC Mac Miller, and dancer Ricky Alvarez.

