 
 

First Teaser of Stephen King's 'The Stand' Shows Whoopi Goldberg's Mother Abagail

The video from the apocalyptic series sees things taking an eerie turn as car accident is glimpsed before a man is featured lying down, seemingly dead, in a tunnel.

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - CBS All Access has released the first teaser trailer for upcoming TV series based on Stephen King's "The Stand" for viewing pleasure. The 30-second clip, which aired during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, on Sunday, August 30, gives a look at Whoopi Goldberg's character Mother Abagail.

It opens with Frannie Goldsmith, played by Odessa Young, in a cornfield. She meets Mother Abagail for the first time as the latter beckons her, "You come see me at Hemingfoot Home."

Things later take an eerie turn. A car accident is glimpsed before a man is seen lying down, seemingly dead, in a tunnel. Contributing to the chaotic moment is some people having a meltdown. The video concludes with a scene of Whoopi apparently praying in front a white wolf.

Joining Odessa and Whoopi in the cast is Alexander Skarsgard who is tapped to play Randall Flagg. The cast also includes James Marsden as Stu Redman, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen and Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner.

Also starring on the series are Nat Wolff, Eion Bailey, Heather Graham, Katherine McNamara, Fiona Dourif, Natalie Martinez, Hamish Linklater, Daniel Sunjata and Greg Kinnear.

"The Stand" is based on Stephen's 1978 novel of the same name. It centers on the survivors of a plague who are caught in a battle between good and evil. They are split into two camps: those who follow the 108-year-old Mother Abagail, and those who align with Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

Written by Josh Boone and Ben Cavell, the apocalyptic series is executive produced by Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee and Richard P. Rubinstein. Meanwhile, Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee and Stephen Welke produce.

"The Stand" is scheduled to premiere on CBS All Access December 17.

