 
 

'RHOP': Dr. Wendy Osefo and Ashley Darby Argue Over Bringing Baby to 'Girls Weekend'

Wendy seemingly thinks that it isn't fair for Ashley to bring her son to a cast trip while she, who also just welcomed a baby at the time, has to be apart with her baby.

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - The Sunday, August 30 episode of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" saw Dr. Wendy Osefo calling out co-star Ashley Darby for bringing her baby son on their cast trip to Monique Samuels' lake house. Wendy seemingly thought that it wasn't fair for Ashley to do so while she, who also just welcomed a baby at the time, had to be apart with her baby.

When asked by Robyn Dixon about why she brought her baby, Ashley explained, "No, I can't be away from him." Wendy then replied, "Ashley... come on now."

Robyn tried to tell Wendy that it's her third child, but Wendy insisted that she's still a "new mom." She went on to argue, "Her baby is two weeks older than mine, [too]," adding that it was supposed to be a "girls weekend."

Ashley explained that she had no choice but brought her baby Dean with her because her husband Michael "has to go to work." Wendy didn't think it was a good excuse as she fired back, "My husband has to go to work, too, but he spends time with the kids. ... I know how much I suffered and sacrificed to be here, I pumped around the clock, just so I could spend the weekend with you ladies, so I know it can be done. I don't have sympathy for her saying she's a new mother."

Things got heated between Wendy and Ashley as they kept yelling at each other. The bickering didn't stop even when they all gathered for dinner. "I am a tough nut to crack," Wendy declared, adding, "I am a new mom myself, and so it touched a sensitive spot." Ashley then called her "ferocious."

Gizelle Bryant and Robyn, meanwhile, accused Wendy of taking her frustration out on Ashley. They asked her to apologize to Ashley but Wendy refused. "You just admitted that you acted out of frustration and yet you can't tell me that you apologize?" Ashley asked, to which Wendy replied, "I don't think it warrants an apology."

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" airs on Sundays at 9 P.M. on Bravo.

