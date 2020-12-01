 
 

'The Stand' Director Unveils Why Marilyn Manson's The Kid Met Chopping Block

'The Stand' Director Unveils Why Marilyn Manson's The Kid Met Chopping Block
Instagram
TV

Director Josh Boone additionally reveals that the Stephen King forthcoming miniseries had to pass on a killer cover of The Doors' song 'The End' by the rocker and Shooter Jennings.

  • Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Marilyn Manson will no longer appear on Stephen King's forthcoming miniseries "The Stand".

It was previously revealed that the rocker would appear on the forthcoming TV adaptation of King's post-apocalyptic novel but, ahead of the show's premiere on 17 December, director Josh Boone has confirmed that Manson's role as The Kid has been cut.

"Just to clarify, Marilyn Manson and I had long-discussed him taking on the role of The Kid in 'The Stand'," he tells Entertainment Weekly. "He and the great Shooter Jennings even recorded a killer cover of The Doors' song 'The End' that ultimately proved too expensive to use."

"The show was made on a very tight budget and some of the dreams we had went to the wayside. The Kid was another casualty."

  See also...

He adds, "When Manson wasn't able to make it work schedule-wise, the storyline was ultimately excised and never shot, which is for the best, as no one could have slayed that role like Manson would have. Hope to work with him in the future."

"The Stand" was published in 1978 and is set in an "apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil," according to a synopsis.

"The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man."

James Marsden, Amber Heard, Greg Kinnear, Whoopi Goldberg and Ezra Miller also star on the CBS All Access series.

You can share this post!

Mel C Gets Honest About Her Initial Hesitance in Joining Spice Girls' 2019 Reunion Tour

Gillian Anderson Credits Black Lives Matter for Opening Her Eyes to Her Own Racism
Related Posts
'The Stand' First Trailer Features a Glimpse at Stephen King's Iconic Apocalyptic Tale

'The Stand' First Trailer Features a Glimpse at Stephen King's Iconic Apocalyptic Tale

First Teaser of Stephen King's 'The Stand' Shows Whoopi Goldberg's Mother Abagail

First Teaser of Stephen King's 'The Stand' Shows Whoopi Goldberg's Mother Abagail

Whoopi Goldberg Joins 'The Stand' Series as Mother Abigail

Whoopi Goldberg Joins 'The Stand' Series as Mother Abigail

Marilyn Manson to Show Off Acting Chops in Stephen King's 'The Stand'

Marilyn Manson to Show Off Acting Chops in Stephen King's 'The Stand'

Most Read
Ron Howard Reacts to Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard's 'Apollo 13' Tribute in 'The Mandalorian'
TV

Ron Howard Reacts to Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard's 'Apollo 13' Tribute in 'The Mandalorian'

10 Couples Who Found Love on 'Dancing with the Stars'

10 Couples Who Found Love on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Excited Idris Elba Jumps at the Chance to Interview Paul McCartney for BBC Special

Excited Idris Elba Jumps at the Chance to Interview Paul McCartney for BBC Special

The CW Shuts Down 'The Flash' Season 7 Production Following Positive COVID-19 Test

The CW Shuts Down 'The Flash' Season 7 Production Following Positive COVID-19 Test

'Saved by the Bell' Producers Sorry for Making Fun of Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant

'Saved by the Bell' Producers Sorry for Making Fun of Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant

Rozie Perez Admits to Initially Turn Down 'The Flight Attendant' Over Flying Anxiety

Rozie Perez Admits to Initially Turn Down 'The Flight Attendant' Over Flying Anxiety

'RHOP': Karen Huger Leaves Her Own Party After Being Confronted Over Monique Samuels Invite

'RHOP': Karen Huger Leaves Her Own Party After Being Confronted Over Monique Samuels Invite

Emilia Clarke Left 'Game of Thrones' Director in Awe With Impromptu Valyrian Monologue

Emilia Clarke Left 'Game of Thrones' Director in Awe With Impromptu Valyrian Monologue

Carrie Underwood Confesses She Came Close to Ditch Her 'American Idol' Journey

Carrie Underwood Confesses She Came Close to Ditch Her 'American Idol' Journey

Cate Blanchett's 'Stateless' Sweeps 2020 AACTA Awards With Multiple Wins

Cate Blanchett's 'Stateless' Sweeps 2020 AACTA Awards With Multiple Wins

'The Voice' Recap: Four-Way Knockouts Winner Is Revealed, Live Shows Begin

'The Voice' Recap: Four-Way Knockouts Winner Is Revealed, Live Shows Begin

'The Stand' Director Unveils Why Marilyn Manson's The Kid Met Chopping Block

'The Stand' Director Unveils Why Marilyn Manson's The Kid Met Chopping Block

Andy Samberg Insists 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Will Be Honest About Police Brutality

Andy Samberg Insists 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Will Be Honest About Police Brutality