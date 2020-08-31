Russell Crowe Praised for Helping Aspiring Actor Get Into Drama School With Donation

Instagram Celebrity

The 56-year-old Oscar winner is giving back by donating to help young actor who is struggling to pay tuition fee for prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

AceShowbiz - Russell Crowe has played the role of Good Samaritan for an aspiring actor trying to materialize his dream of going to drama school. Coming to the aid of Harry Pritchard, the "Boy Erased" actor contributed GBP2,741 for the latter's tuition fee at the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, and has since got showered with compliments for his continuous support.

The Oscar winner set the Internet abuzz after he, on Saturday, August 29, congratulated Harry for reaching his fundraising goal. One Twitter user praised, "… and well done Russell for using social media, to elicit positive life changing opportunities! You can have the rest of the day off…" Another raved, "Just over the moon for Harry! Such fantastic news! Russell Crowe you are an absolute legend - the freedom of Yorkshire awaits!"

The compliment did not stop there. A third user gushed, "Thank you Mr Crowe for using social media for positivity. I'm so glad my small donation, helped to get him over the top. Dreams should never die. Looking forward to seeing a lot of great work from the young man," while a fourth enthused, "These news rejoices the heart, thanks to solidarity and kind people like your Russell !!!!! Congratulations Harry."

Four days before congratulating Harry, Russell shared a link to the young actor's GoFundMe page on Twitter. Urging fans to also make contribution, he tweeted, "There's a lot of plans and dreams being shattered these days ... Will Harry succeed? He comes from Harrogate home of @YorkshireTea and I'm hoping he's @LUFC." In his tweet, he additionally tagged his close friend, Leeds millionaire Terry George, and added, "Thoughts @TerryGeorge ? Fundraiser by Harry Pritchard : Get Harry to LAMDA Drama School."

Russell's generous donation did not escape Harry's attention. The teen expressed his gratitude on Twitter by writing, "We've done it!! I still can't believe it. There are so many people to thank but I have to say a massive thank you to @russellcrowe and @TerryGeorge for everything over the past week and thank you to the 244 donors who have helped make my dream a reality."

Harry created a GoFundMe page on August 18 after being accepted to LAMDA. On the fundraising page, he went over his circumstances that hindered him from attending the school. "The largest hurdle and biggest barrier for me is the cost. I come from a low income family who cannot afford to support me with the fees. The school offers only one bursary to cover the tuition for the year but I missed out as I didn't receive my place until after it had been awarded. I have been saving every penny over the past year, but it's barely even enough to cover my living costs, " he explained.