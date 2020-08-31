 
 

Megan Thee Stallion Highlights Black Lives Matter in First Live Virtual Concert After Shooting

Delivering renditions of her hit singles after a July clash with Tory Lanez, the 'WAP' hitmaker pays tribute to the victims of racial injustice and police brutality.

  Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion used her first virtual concert to make a statement about racial injustice and police brutality as she returned to the stage after surviving a summer shooting.

The hip-hop hitmaker had to undergo surgery on her feet after a July clash with fellow MC Tory Lanez, but she proved she is well on her way to a full recovery on Saturday (August 29) as she performed for fans online in a ticketed show for Live Nation.

Megan was back in high heels and lingerie as she twerked onstage, and delivered renditions of singles like "Savage", "Hot Girl Summer", "WAP", and "Girls in the Hood".

However, she also took the opportunity to voice her support for the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, using a black backdrop to project the names of people killed in racially-motivated incidents in the U.S. in recent years, including George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, and Elijah McClain.

"THIS S**T IS EXHAUSTING," it read, before listing the victims' names with brief descriptions of each tragedy.

She also paid tribute to Jacob Blake, who has been left paralysed from the waist down after he was shot seven times in the back at close range by an officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin - in front of his partner and their three children - during an attempted arrest on 23 August.

The timely segment concluded with the question, "WHY IS IT SO HARD BEING BLACK IN AMERICA?".

After the show, Megan took to Instagram to share photos of her stage attire, captioning the post, "1st day back... did you catch thee show (sic)".

Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Pressured Into Not Naming Tory Lanez as Her Shooter

Megan Thee Stallion's BFF Kelsey Nicole Denies Being Paid Hush Money by Tory Lanez Amid Her Silence

Megan Thee Stallion to Perform for First Time Since Shooting Incident With Tory Lanez

Video: Megan Thee Stallion Identifies Tory Lanez as Her Shooter on Instagram

Maluma and CNCO to Perform on Drive-In Stage for MTV VMAs 2020
Alicia Keys Gets Sweet Celebratory Video Message From Husband After Taking Over Beyonce's Title

Dee Snider Slams Kiss for Letting Replacement Members Wear Signature Makeup

T-Pain Responds to Akon's Comments on His Career: 'I've Grown'

The Killers Make History With Latest No. 1 Album

Public Enemy Signed to Def Jam for New Album

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan to Celebrate Latinos in Broadway Benefit Show

Ciara Almost Got Robbed Of Hit Single 'Goodies' as Label Wanted the Song for Britney Spears

Ozzy Osbourne Refuses to Retire Despite Health Woes

St. Vincent Debuts New Version of 'New York'

Leonard Cohen's Estate Slams Trump and His Party for Playing 'Hallelujah' Against Their Wishes

Amanda Kloots Hits Studio to Finish Nick Cordero's New Song

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Wins Tricon Award, The Weeknd Nabs Video of the Year - See Full Winners

