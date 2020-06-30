 
 

MTV Video Music Awards 2020 to Go Ahead With Limited or No Audience

The network has been working with city officials, amid the coronavius pandemic, to hold the annual event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 30.

  • Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - The upcoming 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will be held with "limited or no audience", according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The annual event is scheduled for August 30 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and on Monday, June 29 Cuomo announced the ceremony will go ahead with few spectators.

A representative for MTV has confirmed that bosses at the network were working with city officials to hold the gathering, despite the global health crisis, noting that "the health and safety of artists, fans, industry, staff, and partners is of the utmost importance."

Further details are set to be confirmed closer to the date of the prizegiving based on "the science and data in New York."

The VMAs were last held at the Barclays Center in 2013.

The news comes after the BET awards were held virtually on Sunday night (June 28) with pre-taped segments and no audience.

Meghan Markle Lifts Biracial Teen's Spirit With Personal Call in the Wake of Hate Crime Attack

Ava DuVernay to Collaborate With Colin Kaepernick in Bringing His Story to Small Screen
