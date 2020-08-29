 
 

Scott Disick Seemingly Confirms Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reconciliation

Celebrity

The self-proclaimed Lord Disick calls Tristan a 'lucky man' as he admires Khloe's sexy picture on Instagram, adding fuel to the couple's reconciliation rumors.

  • Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Reality TV star Scott Disick appears to have verified that Khloe Kardashian is back with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloe ended her three-year relationship with the professional basketball player, the father of her two-year-old daughter True, in 2019, after he allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of her younger sister Kylie Jenner.

However, it appears the couple is back on again, with Scott, who shares three children with Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian, alluding to their reignited romance on social media.

Khloe posed in a bikini to promote her Good Swim collection and posted the sexy photo to her Instagram account on Friday (28Aug20), prompting Scott to compliment her by commenting, "@RealTristan13 is a lucky man!"

Scott is the first member of the Kardashian clan to have publicly acknowledged Khloe and Tristan's reported reunion.

It is rumoured the pair reconciled romantically during the COVID-19 pandemic while isolating together with their daughter, and according to Us Weekly, they are now house-hunting in the Los Angeles area.

Khloe yet to comment on the status of her relationship with Tristan.

