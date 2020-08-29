 
 

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray Facing One Year in Jail After Charged for Violating Covid-19 Orders

The two popular TikTok stars have been charged with a misdemeanor after they are put on blast for hosting a massive party amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

AceShowbiz - TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are each facing the possibility of a year behind bars for violating Los Angeles' coronavirus restrictions by throwing huge house parties.

On Friday (28Aug20), the social media personalities were among four people charged by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, each hit with a misdemeanour for violating the Safer L.A. Health Order and the Party House Ordinance.

The count carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and $2,000 (£1,500) in fines.

According to TMZ, Hall and Gray, who both live in a rented mansion in the Hollywood Hills with fellow TikTok star Noah Beck, were also slapped with a citation for a noise ordinance.

The property has become known as a party house in recent weeks, with attendees flouting COVID-19 safety rules by gathering with hundreds of people without wearing face masks.

The news emerges days after video footage from a bash thrown on 14 August (20) in honour of Hall's 21st birthday went viral, prompting Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to have water and electricity to the home shut off.

Referencing the illegal raves, Feuer told reporters, "If you have a combined 19 million followers on TikTok in the middle of a public health crisis, you should be modeling great behaviour, best practices for all of us, rather than brazenly violating the law, then posting videos about it, as we allege happened here."

