 
 

Meryl Streep's Nephew Arrested After Attacking Driver in Road Rage Incident

Charles Harrison Streep has been arrested and charged with assault after leaving another man with 'serious head trauma' following an altercation in a parking lot.

  • Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Meryl Streep's nephew is facing felony assault charges following an alleged road rage incident in New York.

Charles Harrison Streep was arrested on Thursday morning (27Aug20) and arraigned on second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation counts after reportedly attacking an 18-year-old male driver in a bank parking lot in the Hamptons on Monday.

East Hampton Village Police reveal his alleged victim was left with "serious head trauma" and required surgery, but when cops arrived to investigate, the 31-year-old suspect was nowhere to be found.

He was subsequently tracked down and taken into custody, but has since been released on $5,000 (£3,800) bail, reports the New York Post.

Charles is the son of the "Mamma Mia!" star's youngest brother, Dana Streep, and his wife Mary.

