 
 

Terry Crews Refuses to 'Shut Up' After Backlash Over His 'Black Lives Better' Tweet

The 'America's Got Talent' host goes on 'Roland Martin Unfiltered' to defend his stance on the Black Lives Matter movement, insisting that the criticism won't silence him.

  • Jul 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Terry Crews is still unapologetic following backlash over his "Black Lives Better" tweet. The actor/comedian, who has made numerous headlines for his controversial statements about the Black Lives Matter movement, recently landed in hot water after telling people to make sure that Black Lives Matter doesn't change into "Black Lives Better."

Addressing the criticism for his recent tweet, the multi-hyphenate entertainer went on daily digital show "Roland Martin Unfiltered" to defend his rights to speak up. "This is my Twitter. This is my private network. This is what I do," he said on Wednesday morning, July 1.

Insisting that people's opinions won't silence him, he continued, "And I'm being told to 'shut up, be quiet, don't say anything, just keep it shut' and 'you're a coon, don't say anything.' It's really weird because I realized that some black lives matter more than others. Because they don't want me, as a black man, to talk. Because he's going to make black community look bad."

The 51-year-old went on claiming that his statements were meant as constructive criticism on black people. "But the deal is I don't care about how we look. I care about how we are," he explained. "We have to really examine these things within each other. With this colorism going on, it's still the light skin, dark skin thing happening."

But as with his previous statements, Terry only received more negative comments for his controversial stance on BLM. "Terry you really done forgot who boosted you to where you at," one person reacted to his "Roland Martin Unfiltered" appearance.

"Can somebody please take his phone away," someone, who is done with Terry's tweets, suggested. Another disagreed with his claim that Twitter is his private platform to share his thought. "Twitter is not a private network boy goodnight collar shirt," the third commenter argued.

On Tuesday, Terry posted on Twitter, "If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn't morph into #blacklivesbetter." People quickly blasted him as "stupid" and "attention seeker," while a few accused him of "protecting white fragility."

Amanda Seales also weighed in on his tweet and wrote, "This is unintellectual and irresponsible. You are developing into an enemy of the people. Ignorance will be your downfall." Meanwhile, Bernice King, the youngest child of Martin Lurther King, Jr., reminded him that the movement was "a protest slogan to galvanize people into doing the justice work needed to derail the deaths, dehumanization and destruction of Black lives that racism causes." She added, "Justice is not a competition."

The "America's Got Talent" host then replied to Bernice's tweet, "You are right. I just want to make sure it stays that way. No competition, just creativity," but people thought that he didn't get the point of Bernice's statement.

"Why are you 'concerned' about something staying 'that way', when there's not clear indication at the root of the movement, that it won't?" one commented on his response, while another added, "Wtf does no competition, just creativity supposed to mean, you in too deep, we gonna trade you for eminem."

