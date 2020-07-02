 
 

Donald Trump Blames China Again Amid Spike of Coronavirus Cases in U.S.

Donald Trump Blames China Again Amid Spike of Coronavirus Cases in U.S.
Instagram
Celebrity

The 45th president of the United States tweets he becomes 'more and more angry at China' as the country has recorded more than 2.6 million confirmed cases and more than 127,000 deaths.

  • Jul 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump is blaming China yet again for the coronavirus pandemic that has plagued the country. As the United States sees a spike in the COVID-19 cases, the president blasted China, which he believes is responsible for the global spread of the novel virus.

"As I watch the Pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China," the president tweeted on Tuesday night, June 30. "People can see it, and I can feel it!"

America is still struggling to contain coronavirus as it sees a surge in the number of new confirmed cases after several states lifted COVID-19 restrictions. The country currently accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities with 2,629,372 and 127,322, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Trump's tweet comes amid the escalated tension between Washington and Beijing which has been ongoing for the last few months. Also on Tuesday, China announced retaliation against the U.S. after it announced revocation of Hong Kong's special status.

Trump has previously blamed China for the coronavirus crisis. He insisted on calling it "Chinese Virus" despite WHO's instruction to refrain from using the term.

Earlier this month, the 74-year-old former real estate tycoon renamed the virus "Kung Flu" at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "By the way, it's a disease, without question, has more names than any disease in history,” he said. "I can name 'kung flu.' I can name 19 different versions of them. Many call it a virus, which it is. Many call it a flu. What is the difference?"

As with his previous controversial comments on COVID-19, Trump's latest tweet has earned him backlash from his haters. "Blame this on the people who decided to travel and not wear masks, not the entirety of the Chinese people," one person corrected the president.

Another similarly commented, "He mad at China bc the US don't wanna follow instructions??okaaa somebody come get their president." A third person blasted the president, "the fact that he had the chance to prevent covid from coming to america & did NOTHING but is blaming china says ALOT about him. wtf chinese people aint ask to get sick!"

You can share this post!

Ice Cube Slaps Reporter With Cease-and-Desist for Bringing Up Old Claims He Assaulted a Rabbi

Terry Crews Refuses to 'Shut Up' After Backlash Over His 'Black Lives Better' Tweet
Related Posts
Trump's 'Racist Baby' Post Removed by Twitter for Containing 'Manipulated Media,' Parent Enraged

Trump's 'Racist Baby' Post Removed by Twitter for Containing 'Manipulated Media,' Parent Enraged

Viola Davis, Ken Jeong, Christina Perri Among Stars Celebrating Obama Day on Donald Trump's Birthday

Viola Davis, Ken Jeong, Christina Perri Among Stars Celebrating Obama Day on Donald Trump's Birthday

Donald Trump's Wife Melania Allegedly Renegotiated Prenup While Delaying White House Move

Donald Trump's Wife Melania Allegedly Renegotiated Prenup While Delaying White House Move

Donald Trump Roasted for Having Twitter Meltdown After Losing to Joe Biden in CNN Poll

Donald Trump Roasted for Having Twitter Meltdown After Losing to Joe Biden in CNN Poll

Most Read
Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM
Celebrity

Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

August Alsina Confirms Jada Pinkett Smith Romance, Insists It Wasn't an Affair

August Alsina Confirms Jada Pinkett Smith Romance, Insists It Wasn't an Affair

August Alsina Reacts to Joe Budden Calling Him 'Corny'

August Alsina Reacts to Joe Budden Calling Him 'Corny'

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Tokyo Vanity Confirms Split From BC Jay: I'm Hurt and I'm Healing

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Tokyo Vanity Confirms Split From BC Jay: I'm Hurt and I'm Healing

Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of Himself After Major Weight Loss

Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of Himself After Major Weight Loss

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson