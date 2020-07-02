Donald Trump Blames China Again Amid Spike of Coronavirus Cases in U.S.

Instagram Celebrity

The 45th president of the United States tweets he becomes 'more and more angry at China' as the country has recorded more than 2.6 million confirmed cases and more than 127,000 deaths.

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump is blaming China yet again for the coronavirus pandemic that has plagued the country. As the United States sees a spike in the COVID-19 cases, the president blasted China, which he believes is responsible for the global spread of the novel virus.

"As I watch the Pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China," the president tweeted on Tuesday night, June 30. "People can see it, and I can feel it!"

America is still struggling to contain coronavirus as it sees a surge in the number of new confirmed cases after several states lifted COVID-19 restrictions. The country currently accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities with 2,629,372 and 127,322, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Trump's tweet comes amid the escalated tension between Washington and Beijing which has been ongoing for the last few months. Also on Tuesday, China announced retaliation against the U.S. after it announced revocation of Hong Kong's special status.

Trump has previously blamed China for the coronavirus crisis. He insisted on calling it "Chinese Virus" despite WHO's instruction to refrain from using the term.

Earlier this month, the 74-year-old former real estate tycoon renamed the virus "Kung Flu" at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "By the way, it's a disease, without question, has more names than any disease in history,” he said. "I can name 'kung flu.' I can name 19 different versions of them. Many call it a virus, which it is. Many call it a flu. What is the difference?"

As with his previous controversial comments on COVID-19, Trump's latest tweet has earned him backlash from his haters. "Blame this on the people who decided to travel and not wear masks, not the entirety of the Chinese people," one person corrected the president.

Another similarly commented, "He mad at China bc the US don't wanna follow instructions??okaaa somebody come get their president." A third person blasted the president, "the fact that he had the chance to prevent covid from coming to america & did NOTHING but is blaming china says ALOT about him. wtf chinese people aint ask to get sick!"