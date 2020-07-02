Peter Gunz Trolled for Trying to Make Fun of Ex-Wife Amina Buddafly's Workout Partner

Instagram Celebrity

Peter's bitter comment quickly prompts other Internet users to troll the former 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' cast member for having so much to say about his ex-wife.

AceShowbiz - Peter Gunz seemingly isn't happy to see his ex-wife Amina Buddafly interacting with another man. He apparently showed it in his response to Amina's recent Instagram video of her workout session, featuring her flexing her flexibilty with a help of a male partner.

The said video saw Amina's partner Zion lifting her up while she was upside down. He then used her as if she was a barbel which was incredible. Instead of focusing on Amina's flexibitity, Peter opted to make fun of him.

Taking to the Instagram comment of The Shade Room's post featuring the clip, Peter, who secretly married Amina while he was still together with baby mama Tara Wallace, wrote, "@richiedollaz does he lift his boyfriend like that? Just asking for a friend... idk?" That quickly prompted other Internet users to troll him for having so much to say about his ex.

"The way he treats women HE probably wants a boyfriend," a fan said of the former "Love & Hip Hop: New York" cast member. Another person ridiculed him, "Peter a hater cause he can't even lift a finger." There was also a user who slammed Peter for having "TOXIC MASCULINITY."

"Grandpa just pressed cuz he could nevaaaa," another troll wrote. "Peter need to go to hell!!! I'm happy to see my sis Amina got tired of doing it with Tara and peter for the kids," one fan added.

Prior to this, Peter had a back-and-forth with Lyfe Jennings over his flirty comments on Amina. In response to her TikTok video of her dancing to "Do What You Do" in a black bralet and denim pants, Lyfe said, "What if I said...."

Peter caught wind of the comment and responded, "Trust me I've said it all... lol." Lyfe then replied, "Can't we all just get along lol we both have emotions for her," before directing his attention back to Amina with, "Hey bae."

However, Peter begged to differ as he wrote back, "I think not brother that's all you but my girls are all mine.. Knock yourself out I'm an extremely hard act to follow you can ask someone else we have in common.. lol." Not backing down, Lyfe said, "for us to have something in common id have to be 'common' and um far from that bro. Buttttt....I've een known to drain pools too...."

The back-and-forth was far from an end as Peter continued responding, "I drain lakes my n***a but don't take my word for it we can just ask you bae.. @aminabuddafly if you will ..." Lyfe seemed to challenge Peter as he replied, "i.dont ask women about n***as. If I got a question I ask the n***a. In person."

As for his last response, Peter said, "first off pause 2nd n***a bye." Ending the online exchange of words, Lyfe commented, "3rd stay in ya lane, this lane full Lil Pete."