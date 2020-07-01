 
 

Tamia Seemingly Suggests Fabolous Is a Liar Over Throat Surgery Claim

Tamia Seemingly Suggests Fabolous Is a Liar Over Throat Surgery Claim
Instagram
Celebrity

During his Versuz battle with Jadakiss, the rapper claims that the 'Officially Missing You' singer didn't take part in the first remake of 'So Into You' because of her surgery.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tamia made it clear that the reason why she wasn't on the first "So Into You" remake did not have something to do with her health. The Canadian singer-songwriter revealed it after her collaborator, Fabolous, claimed during his Versuz battle with Jadakiss that she didn't take part in the remake because she had a throat surgery.

"There's a lot of back and forth about how there was Tamia and Ashanti," he said at the time. "Tamia is who the original song came from. Tamia was getting surgery on her throat at the time when we did the song. So we got Ashanti to do the song because she was getting--and then we did the video, she was back. She got her s**t back together."

However, Ashanti "was all over the place, Ashanti was scorchin, at this time, so she was all over the place, and we couldn't get a schedule… we couldn't get the video so, we came back with Tamia… we laid the vocals after her throat surgery and, so that's why it’s two verses. Tamia version, and then there's an Ashanti version, both of them did they thing."

Following Fabolous' claims, Tamia took to her social media accounts to deny the claim by saying that she never had a throat surgery before. Posting a photo of her records, the "Officially Missing You" singer captioned the post, "25 years. 8 albums. 0 throat surgeries."

Tamia didn't even name names in her post, but considering the timing, many people naturally assumed that she threw a shot at Fabolous. "0 throat surgeries!!! Shots fired!" one said, to which one replied, "I peeped the shade lmaoo!! I will always be team Tamia over a broad who can’t sing lmaooo."

"So Into You" was originally released in 1998 and was included in Tamia's self-titled debut album. Fabolous' remake with Tamia came out in 2003.

You can share this post!

Fans Convinced Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Secretly Engaged Because of This

'Real Housewives' Star Dina Manzo's Ex Arrested for Hiring Mobster to Assault Her Husband
Most Read
Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM
Celebrity

Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of Himself After Major Weight Loss

Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of Himself After Major Weight Loss

DaBaby's Baby Mama Keeps Her Cool Amid Dating Rumors Linking Him to DaniLeigh

DaBaby's Baby Mama Keeps Her Cool Amid Dating Rumors Linking Him to DaniLeigh

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson