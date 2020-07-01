Fans Convinced Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Secretly Engaged Because of This

WENN/Instar/Apega Celebrity

In one of Instagram photos taken at her 36th birthday on Saturday, June 27, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is seen flashing a giant diamond rock on her finger.

AceShowbiz - Quarantining together may reignite romantic spark between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The former lovers, who share daughter True together, raised people's eyebrows after the TV star was spotted wearing a huge rock on her ring finger that many believed to be a engagement ring.

In one of photos taken at her 36th birthday on Saturday, June 27, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was seen flashing a giant ring on her finger. Fans took notice the diamond ring and quickly assumed that it might mean that Khloe was secretly engaged to his ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

"Can we talk about that huge rock on her finger please," a fan wrote in the comment section. "We gonna pretend we don’t see that ring on her finger orrrrrr," someone else added.

While Khloe has yet to address the speculations, she took to her Instagram Stories to thank her family and friends including Tristan, Kylie Jenner, party planner Mindy Weiss, florist Jeff Leatham and her assistant Alexa Okyle. "Thank you to everyone who helped make my birthday party so SPECTACULARLY BEAUTIFUL!!!" She went on to write, "You have no idea how much I cherish these memories!!!! I will remember this forever! The guest list was SMALL but the decor was MAJOR. I love you."

Khloe and Tristan split in February 2019 following the Cleveland Cavalier player's cheating scandal with Kylie's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods. The pair are now trying to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship for their daughter, prompting reconciliation rumors to emerge.

"Khloe has made it clear she's not interested in being back with Tristan or dating anyone," a source previously said of the Good American Jeans founder. "They're very close and great co-parents, but that's it. They're not hooking up, they don't act like a couple but love one another very much. Khloe said recently she doesn't see herself getting back with Tristan. She's in a great place and working out a ton and taking care of herself. She's looking and feeling the best she ever has."