'Real Housewives' Star Dina Manzo's Ex Arrested for Hiring Mobster to Assault Her Husband

Thomas Manzo, who was married to the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' alum from 2007 until 2016, is charged with committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity.

Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dina Manzo's life off screen is as full of drama as it was on screen. Her ex-husband Thomas Manzo has been arrested for allegedly plotting an attack on her current husband David Cantin.

Thomas and John Perna, an alleged organized crime soldier, were arrested in New Jersey on Tuesday, June 30 and were charged with allegedly committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity and conspiracy to commit a violent crime, according to an indictment released by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey.

According to the documents, in 2015, Thomas, who was a co-owner of a restaurant and wedding venue (the 'Venue') in Passaic County, ordered John to assault David, who was at the time dating Dina, in exchange for a discounted or free wedding. It's alleged that the restaurateur was "upset" that David "had an ongoing relationship with" his ex-wife Dina and "planned to have a violent assault committed on" David "that would leave a permanent facial scar."

John carried out the planned assault on July 18, 2015. He and an accomplice followed Dina's then-boyfriend "to a strip mall in Passaic County, New Jersey," where the pair "attacked" David "in the parking lot," according to the indictment. He allegedly "used a dangerous weapon, namely a slap jack, with the intent to inflict serious permanent injury" on David.

The document states that in "return for the commission of the violent assault" on David, John "fulfilled his agreement to hold the reception at a free or discounted price." Many of the guests invited to the reception were allegedly members of the Lucchese Crime Family.

Thomas was additionally charged with falsifying and concealing records related to the federal investigation of the crime, while John has also been charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud related to the submission of a false car insurance claim. Thomas and John could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the racketeering charges against them. Both defendants made appearances on Tuesday via video conference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy L. Waldor.

Dina was married to Thomas in 2007 and separated in 2012. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. They share a daughter, 14-year-old Lexi Ioannou.

Dina later tied the knot with David in June 2017. Thomas' arrest came on the heels of the pair's third wedding anniversary, which they marked with loving Instagram posts. "He puts his arms around me and I am home... 6.28 Happy Anniversary my love, forever is a looong time but I look forward to every minute of it with you," Dina captioned a smiling photo of herself and David embracing.

The TV personality's husband, meanwhile, posted on his own page a series of photos of himself with his wife. "Happy Anniversary to the most amazing, beautiful, and incredible woman in the entire world," he wrote in the caption. He declared, "@Dina I will spend an eternity loving you, caring for you, respecting you, showing you every day that I hold you as high as the stars. I love you, baby!"