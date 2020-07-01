 
 

Brian Austin Green Spotted on Lunch Date With Maxim Model Tina Louise After Courtney Stodden Outing

Brian Austin Green Spotted on Lunch Date With Maxim Model Tina Louise After Courtney Stodden Outing
The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum is seen grabbing lunch with the 38-year-old Australian model at Sugar Taco in Los Angeles, weeks after confirming his split from Megan Fox.

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green is single and clearly ready to mingle following his split from Megan Fox. The 46-year-old has been spotted hanging out with Maxim model Tina Louise, a few weeks after he sparked romance rumors with Courtney Stodden.

On Tuesday, June 30, the "Anger Management" alum was spotted on a lunch date with the 38-year-old Australian beauty at Sugar Taco in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the restaurant wasn't quite open when they rolled up, so they did a lap around the block together.

Later, they returned and eventually ate out at Sugar Taco, before leaving together. The two didn't show any public display of affection, but they clearly enjoyed each other's companion and had a fun conversation during their walk.

Brian, who is best known for his portrayal of David Silver on 1990s series "Beverly Hills, 90210", wore a white Captain Planet T-shirt, paired with ripped light blue jeans and black and white checkered sneakers. He had a black face mask dangling around his neck and his face was adorned with scruffy black beard.

Tina, meanwhile, wore a low-cut black mini dress with black leather heeled boots. She also rocked black sunglasses and accessorized with gold cross earrings as she carried a black leather purse with a gold chain strap.

Earlier this month, Brian sparked dating speculation with Courtney Stodden after they hung out together at the Mejico Grill & Tequila Lounge in Agoura Hilla, California on Saturday, June 13. The two were seen leaving together, with the actor carrying a takeout bag along with him.

Despite the sighting, it was said there was nothing romantic going on between Brian and Courtney yet. About the Saturday outing, an eyewitness told PEOPLE, "They picked up food together. Brian had already paid for food. They were not acting at all like they are together."

Brian announced in mid-May that he had separated from his actress wife Megan Fox. He said in an episode of his "Context with Brian Austin Green" podcast that they had "really been trying to sort of be apart" since the end of 2019.

He also addressed Megan's dating rumors with Machine Gun Kelly. While admitting "it sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change," he had nothing against his estranged wife's relationship with the rapper. He added, "I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special."

